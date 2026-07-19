President Donald Trump was loudly booed by football fans at the World Cup final on Sunday, with jeers ringing around MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as the eighty‑year‑old appeared on the giant screen alongside First Lady Melania Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino shortly after Jennifer Hudson finished the US national anthem.

The negative reaction came as the US leader attended the Spain v Argentina match in East Rutherford in his official capacity, with broadcast crews briefly cutting away from the stadium close‑up to an aerial shot of the venue as the noise from the stands intensified.

Broadcast Moment As Donald Trump Booed At World Cup Final

The incident was captured clearly on a live internet stream by twenty‑one‑year‑old media personality IShowSpeed, who was filming from the crowd. As the stadium screen showed the presidential party, a wave of whistles and shouts broke out, and the streamer appeared taken aback by the sound around him.

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He could be heard saying a brief 'Oh, okay' as an acknowledgement while the reaction continued in the background.

While some online commenters later debated whether most of those inside the stadium were local supporters or travelling fans, additional video from public viewing areas outside MetLife suggested similar booing there.

The official VIP contingent in the stadium also included Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, who watched the final alongside Trump.

The US president had arrived at the arena on Marine One and was scheduled to present the World Cup trophy to the winners.

There was no immediate response from the White House regarding the reception at the match. Early media reports also showed a discrepancy over the president's age, with some wire copy listing him as seventy‑nine, despite official records showing he turned eighty earlier this year.

Social Media Reaction To The World Cup Final Jeers

The images from the stadium quickly circulated on social media, where users offered differing views of the booing. One viewer posted: 'Hahhaa love it! Everyone booed when Trump and the bald-headed dude came on tv.'

Another questioned why the US anthem had featured at a final between Spain and Argentina, writing: 'I'm so happy trump and the US national anthem got booed . Why was it even sung at a match which has nothing to do with America !?!?'

Some users pointed to the mix of supporters in the stands to explain the reaction. One comment read: 'Trump got booed at the World Cup Final...but thats fine bc its Spain and Argentina fans.'

Trump just got drowned in boos at the World Cup.



For a man obsessed with crowd size and applause, that one had to hurt. pic.twitter.com/etG7e52Gpr — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 19, 2026

NBA Finals Recalled After Donald Trump Booed At World Cup Final

The World Cup episode follows a similar scene earlier in the year, when Trump attended Game Three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York. On that occasion, spectators again booed when his image was shown on the big screens inside the arena.

Observers at the basketball game also highlighted that Trump saluted during the national anthem rather than placing his right hand over his heart, a gesture that, according to the United States Flag Code, is not the standard protocol for civilians.

The Knicks went on to lose that game, their only defeat in a 4‑1 series victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

During the World Cup tournament itself, Trump publicly referred to his relationship with Infantino in the context of disciplinary matters affecting the US team. He said at a reception that he had personally raised with the FIFA president a red card shown to American forward Folarin Balogun.

According to his account, the appeal led to the sanction being overturned before the United States faced Belgium. However, the change did not affect the overall campaign, as the US side were beaten in the round of sixteen and went out of the competition.