US President Donald Trump was met with loud boos from the crowd as he joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the trophy presentation following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday. The jeers erupted as Trump walked onto the pitch at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Broadcast cameras turned to him as boos and whistles drowned out the stadium music, a reaction audible on television and stronger inside the grounds. This was Trump's first World Cup match attended during the tournament.

Read more Who Are the Celebrities at the World Cup Final? Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams and A-List Stars Watch Spain vs Argentina Who Are the Celebrities at the World Cup Final? Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams and A-List Stars Watch Spain vs Argentina

Trump And Infantino Receive Loud Jeers At World Cup Trophy Ceremony

The final pitted defending champions Argentina against Spain in what was expected to be a closely contested match. Trump had watched the match from a VIP suite next to Infantino, with Spain's King Felipe VI, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also present. He touched the World Cup trophy during the first half of the contest. No significant reaction had greeted his earlier appearances on the video board.

Trump waved to the crowd while approaching the presentation stage for the formalities. He assisted in awarding medals to players from both the Spanish and Argentine teams, including Spain's Lamine Yamal. Trump and Infantino jointly carried the trophy to Spain captain Rodri and presented it to the winning side.

The boos continued as the two men carried out their roles during the ceremony. The crowd reaction was particularly noticeable when the cameras focused on the president. The formalities included the lining up of both squads for the medal presentations before the trophy handover.

Awkward Lingering Follows Trophy Handover

Rodri waiting for trump to leave sksksksskssks 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VKfIOQzLTa — 🕊️ (@MagicalXavi) July 19, 2026

After handing over the trophy, Infantino tried to usher Trump from the podium. The president lingered beside the Spanish players as Rodri lifted the trophy in the ceremonial first celebration. The pair then exited the stage, leaving the Spanish side to continue their post-match festivities on the pitch without further delay.

The sequence was similar to an earlier incident at the Club World Cup final the previous year. The president's lingering on the podium drew comments from broadcasters and spectators alike as the Spanish players began their celebrations around him.

Trump had contacted Infantino earlier in the tournament about a red card given to US player Folarin Balogun in the round of 16 match against Belgium. FIFA subsequently overturned the decision, allowing the player to continue in the competition.

Spain Secure Title In Narrow Win Over Argentina

Spain lifted the World Cup after their 1-0 win in the final against Argentina. The match saw Argentina struggle to create clear chances against their opponents. Lionel Messi, 38, featured for Argentina in what appeared to be his final major tournament appearance.

The victory marked Spain's second World Cup triumph and concluded the 2026 edition, which was co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico at venues across North America.

The final brought the expanded tournament to an end on Sunday evening, with Spain as the new champions. Spain's win capped a strong tournament performance by the European side, while Argentina's campaign ended with the veteran Messi unable to add to his collection of major titles in this edition. The co-hosting arrangement saw matches played in multiple countries, with the final returning to a US venue.