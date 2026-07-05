Mexico fans gathered outside England's team hotel in Mexico City overnight ahead of Sunday's World Cup last-16 match, setting off fireworks and playing loud music in what appeared to be an attempt to disrupt the Three Lions' sleep before the knockout tie.

Videos shared on social media showed large crowds outside the hotel in the Santa Fe district during the early hours, as England prepared for the match at the Estadio Azteca.

England had reportedly anticipated the possibility of overnight disturbances after similar scenes unfolded before Mexico's previous World Cup fixture against Ecuador. Following that match, Ecuador lodged an official complaint with FIFA, claiming players had endured a sleepless night caused by fireworks, music, motorbikes, loudspeakers, and car horns before their 2-0 defeat.

Mexico Fans Turn Up The Noise

Footage circulating online showed fireworks and flares being launched outside England's hotel while supporters gathered in large numbers, accompanied by live band music featuring drums and trumpets. The celebrations continued into the early hours, creating a noisy backdrop less than 24 hours before kick-off.

Whether the disturbance affected England's preparations remains unclear. However, the squad had reportedly planned for such tactics before arriving in Mexico City.

Fortunately, players reportedly brought earplugs and sleep bands for their two-night stay in the Mexican capital. Team staff were also prepared to provide sleep remedies or white-noise machines for anyone needing extra help to rest before the match.

England arrived from their training base in Kansas City late on Friday after uncertainty over whether FIFA would alter the kick-off time because of concerns about thunderstorms and possible flooding. Officials ultimately decided against moving the fixture despite reports of strong reactions to the proposal.

The team had also hoped to keep the location of its hotel confidential to reduce the risk of disruption. Those plans quickly unravelled after details of the accommodation emerged, with supporters gathering outside as the squad arrived and greeting the players with loud boos.

England World Cup Preparations Continue Under Heavy Security

Security around the England camp has been significantly strengthened ahead of one of the tournament's highest-profile knockout matches.

More than 100 National Guard riot police wearing protective equipment have been deployed around the hotel, which is enclosed by perimeter fencing. A police dog and a surveillance drone have also been used as part of the operation.

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Authorities are preparing an even larger security presence across Mexico City on match day. According to the source, 17,000 police officers are expected to be deployed throughout the capital, with 7,500 assigned to the Estadio Azteca alone. It's reported that it is the largest security operation ever organised for an England football match.

The heightened precautions follow emotional scenes earlier in the tournament. Four people died during mass celebrations after Mexico defeated Ecuador in the previous round, underlining the scale of public interest surrounding the national team's World Cup campaign.

England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, now face the challenge of putting any off-field distractions behind them as they seek a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The match between England and Mexico is a FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixture, not the final. It is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm local time in Mexico City on Sunday, 5 July, which is 1:00 am BST on Monday, 6 July in the UK. The winner will advance to the quarter-finals on 11 July, where they will face the winner of Brazil vs Norway. The losing team will be eliminated from the tournament, as every match from this stage onwards is a straight knockout.