The United States men's national team's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in disappointment with a heavy defeat to Belgium, but the result was not the only development to emerge from the Round of 16 tie.

It later emerged that FIFA had suspended two senior United States staff members before kick-off, with the governing body initially offering no explanation.

The lack of detail prompted widespread speculation until reports shed light on the reason behind the disciplinary action, which was unrelated to striker Folarin Balogun's successful appeal against his red-card suspension.

Two United States Staff Members Suspended

The reason why FIFA suspended two United States staff members before the Belgium match has been linked to an alleged breach of FIFA match protocols during the Americans' previous knockout fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to ESPN, the disciplinary action involved the mishandling of FIFA's operational procedures, with individuals reportedly entering designated areas where they were not authorised to be. The report added that no physical altercation took place during the incident.

FIFA did not publicly explain the suspensions before the Round of 16 match, and the organisation has not released further details regarding the disciplinary decision.

The suspensions affected the United States' matchday preparations before their meeting with Belgium, although FIFA has not indicated whether any additional sanctions will follow.

Who Were the Suspended Staff Members

The two officials suspended by FIFA were team administrative manager Sam Zapatka and US Soccer vice president of security Frank Pannell.

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Zapatka has worked for the United States Soccer Federation since 2015 and has served as the men's national team's administrative manager since 2020. His responsibilities include overseeing off-the-pitch logistics and operational planning for the squad during international competitions.

Pannell leads security operations for US Soccer. Before joining the federation, he worked in both the United States Secret Service and the Central Intelligence Agency before moving into sports security.

Neither official was permitted to carry out their duties during the Round of 16 fixture against Belgium following FIFA's disciplinary action.

Timing of Suspension Raised Questions

The timing of the suspensions led some supporters to question whether they were connected to Folarin Balogun's successful appeal against his one-match suspension.

However, the United States Soccer Federation made it clear that the two matters were entirely separate.

The federation stated that the suspensions imposed on Zapatka and Pannell were not related to the successful effort to overturn Balogun's red card ban from the Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As a result, Balogun was available for selection against Belgium, while the two staff members remained suspended from matchday duties.

Limited Information Released

Despite growing interest in the incident, FIFA has continued to withhold specific details behind its decision to suspend the two United States staff members.

US Soccer also declined to provide further information beyond confirming that the disciplinary action had no connection to Balogun's appeal, instead directing enquiries to FIFA.

The revelations surfaced a day after the United States suffered a 4-1 defeat to Belgium, bringing the team's World Cup campaign to an end. While the result dominated headlines, the suspension of two senior staff members has become another talking point surrounding the Americans' exit from the tournament, with FIFA yet to provide a fuller public explanation.