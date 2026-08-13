Sean 'Diddy' Combs is back out of solitary confinement while opening a new legal fight against Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones over footage used in a Netflix documentary backed by 50 Cent.

Combs is reportedly no longer in solitary confinement at the New Jersey federal facility where he is serving his sentence. According to reports, the Bad Boy Records founder had previously been placed in solitary after an alleged fight with another inmate.

The outlet reported that the confrontation began after the other inmate 'dissed' Combs. Staff at the low-security facility allegedly stepped in and stopped the fight before it escalated further. Combs is currently slated for release in February 2028.

When news outlets asked the Federal Bureau of Prisons about his housing status, the agency declined to discuss specifics.

'For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information regarding the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including housing assignments, nor do we discuss whether a particular inmate is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions,' a spokesperson said.

Combs was convicted last summer on Mann Act violations following his federal criminal trial. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Ahead of sentencing, Combs asked the court for 'mercy'.

That October, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison. The latest prison report comes as Combs faces another high-profile court battle, this time against Jones, a former collaborator and accuser.

Combs Countersues 'Lil Rod'

Combs has countersued Jones, accusing him of stealing private documentary footage and allegedly providing it to Netflix for Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The four-part docuseries aired in December 2025 and counts 50 Cent as an executive producer. It was recently nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Combs' lawyers claimed Jones made defamatory statements in the series. They also alleged that Jones was on a 'campaign for revenge and to profit from Mr. Combs'

The countersuit claims Combs had been developing his own documentary about his life and career when Jones began working with him. According to Combs' lawyers, the alleged theft happened during a December 2022 yacht trip in St. Barts.

Jones is accused of accessing a documentary videographer's workstation without permission and secretly taking computer drives containing footage filmed for Combs' planned project. Combs' legal team claims some of that footage later appeared in the Netflix documentary.

The lawsuit argues that the drives belonged to Combs and that Jones had no authority to use the material or hand it to a third party. Combs is seeking damages to be decided at trial, along with the return of the footage and destruction of any copies Jones may still have.

Lawsuits Add to Long-Running Feud

Jones originally sued Combs for $30 million (£22.21 million) in February 2024, alleging that he was drugged, sexually harassed and exposed to disturbing incidents while working on The Love Album: Off the Grid. Combs has strongly denied Jones' allegations.

The countersuit now shifts part of the legal fight to control of the documentary footage and how it ended up in one of Netflix's most talked-about music documentaries.