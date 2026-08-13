Brooklyn Beckham is under fire for using seawater to cook pasta...again.

The eldest son of football star David Beckham had previously shared a video last year, where he promoted his Cloud23 Hot Sauce by cooking tomato pasta with it, along with seawater procured next to his yacht. He recently reposted the reel, which regained traction due to its absurdity.

'There's no way this is serious,' a user commented on the post. 'He's just rage baiting at this point.'

'Isn't seawater dirty?' another asks. The concern is justified: according to research, a singular drop of seawater can contain around 1 million bacteria, with 10,000 of those containing vibrios. These are known to be responsible for 95 percent of seafood-related deaths.

Brooklyn Beckham's Forays Into Culinary Content Creation

Beckham began sharing his culinary journey with his Facebook series, Cookin' With Brooklyn in 2021. The series reportedly cost $100,000 (£73,000) for each episode and needed 62 professionals on hand to help him produce the show. The series saw Beckham take private lessons and tips from top chefs, including world-renowned Japanese cook Nobu Matsuhisa. While the series ended in 2022, Beckham continued posting his cooking on other platforms.

Unfortunately, the seawater pasta wasn't the first time Beckham had been under scrutiny for his cooking. In 2023, he shared a video of his 'Michelin' Sunday roast, which many viewers deemed 'raw'. His mother, Victoria Beckham, had to come to his defense after the aspiring cook was getting blasted in the comment section.

'I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister!' she posted on her Instagram story. 'It's rare people not raw.'

The Kitchen Isn't The Only Matter Brooklyn Should Worry About

Beckham reposted the reel the same day as the anniversary with his wife, Nicola Peltz. The couple have been striking out on their own away from Brooklyn's family following internal conflict between him and his parents.

Read more Brooklyn Beckham Vows to Always Protect Nicola Peltz After Re-Doing Wedding Without Victoria Brooklyn Beckham Vows to Always Protect Nicola Peltz After Re-Doing Wedding Without Victoria

Beckham had publicly accused his parents of trying to sabotage his marriage with Nicola by prioritising their public image over family relationships. Their wedding anniversary, which was celebrated in April 2022, was ignored by the couple in favor of their August 2025 vow renewal. This was a conscious decision on Beckham's part to 'create new memories that bring us joy and happiness'.

When asked about the ongoing feud with Brooklyn, Victoria Beckham responded, 'I think that we've always — we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be, And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it'.

Brooklyn has been pretty adamant about separating from his family, even saying that they can only contact him through his lawyers. With his football star father and Spice Girl mother at a distance, Beckham is free to spend time with his wife– and also to post videos of his unorthodox cooking recipes without his family defending him.