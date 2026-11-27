Missouri Democratic representative-elect Fred Wellman has challenged US President Donald Trump to follow through on his veto threat, declaring, 'We aren't scared of you.'

Trump threatened to veto legislation from the incoming Democratic majority until lawmakers produced bills he considered beneficial to everyone.

Wellman posted his response on X on Friday, November 27, after Trump made the remarks on Thursday, following the Democrats' history-making victory in this month's midterm elections.

Do it. We will show this entire country how much you hate working Americans every damn day. We aren’t scared of you. We aren’t going to DC to play your chickenshit games anymore. https://t.co/iaLHorjvXL — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 26, 2026

Wellman Dares Trump to Follow Through

Wellman initially responded to a video of Trump's comments with a direct challenge: 'Do it'.

'We will show this entire country how much you hate working Americans every damn day,' the Missouri Democrat-elect wrote.

Wellman had flipped a congressional seat that Republicans had held for more than three decades. He is due to take office when the new Democratic majority comes into power in January.

He later issued another challenge to Trump, writing: 'We aren't going to DC to play your chickensh*t games anymore.'

His remarks put a newly elected Democrat among those publicly challenging the president over his proposed use of veto power.

Wellman's response focused on the prospect of Trump blocking legislation rather than accepting the incoming majority's proposals.

Trump Threatens to Veto Democratic Bills

In the video that prompted Wellman's response, Trump said he hoped the election would bring Republicans and Democrats together, but warned that he was prepared to repeatedly reject legislation.

'Hopefully the election's gonna bring us together,' Trump said. 'We're just gonna go veto, veto, veto, until we get legislation that's gonna be great for everybody.'

The president did not specify which Democratic bills he would reject.

His remarks instead set out a general warning about how he intended to use his veto power against the incoming majority.

Trump had also displayed his approach through a red hat bearing the word 'VETO' on his Oval Office desk. He posted a meme portraying himself as 'Veto Corleone', holding a giant red veto stamp.

The imagery accompanied his warning that Democrats should not expect their legislation to pass without his approval.

Donald Trump Also Signals He Wants to Work With Democrats

However, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone later on Thursday during a question-and-answer session with US service members.

He said he hoped to work with Democrats on several issues, including healthcare, despite his earlier threat to veto their legislation.

'I'm not looking to veto everything for two years and that's not what they want either,' Trump said.

He added: 'So I have a feeling we're gonna have a great relationship and a lot of things are going to get done maybe more than would have gotten done the more traditional way.'

Trump said he wanted to work with Democrats to 'take care of a lot of different things,' including healthcare. His comments offered a different emphasis from his earlier warning that he would repeatedly veto bills until he received legislation he supported.

The president therefore paired his threat to block Democratic legislation with an expression of confidence that the two sides could still work together over the next two years.