A Boston-area man who won £750,000 ($1 million) on a $10 (£7.50) scratchcard was arrested by immigration agents days after the Massachusetts Lottery publicised his win, with ICE quipping that his 'luck ran out'.

ICE says Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales remained in the US despite an immigration judge's 2014 removal order.

A First-Time Win

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced the win on Saturday, 21 November, saying it was the first puzzle-style scratch game Velasquez-Morales had ever played, CBC News reported.

The winning ticket was a '$2,000,000 50X Cashword' game bought at Sumner Market in East Boston, The WLT Report reported. He chose the lump-sum option, worth about £490,000 ($650,000) before taxes, rather than annual payments, and the prize would also be subject to federal and state taxes, CBS News reported. The lottery subsequently shared his photograph on social media.

In Massachusetts, winners' names, hometowns and prizes are public. The state does not require lottery players to be US citizens or residents. Anyone aged 18 or older who is physically present in Massachusetts can buy tickets and claim prizes, according to the lottery.

'Looks Like His Luck Ran Out'

ICE said it arrested Velasquez-Morales in East Boston on Tuesday, 24 November, describing him as an 'illegal alien from El Salvador'.

According to the agency, he entered the US illegally across the Texas border on 15 May 2013. Border Patrol issued him a notice to appear in immigration court and released him. An immigration judge ordered him removed on 24 April 2014, but he remained in the country, and ICE says the order was still outstanding.

'Looks like his luck ran out,' said Micah Bock, an ICE public affairs assistant director. The agency's Boston office also posted on social media: 'Where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck.' The post took aim at Boston's sanctuary policies, which restrict certain forms of city cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Mayor Michelle Wu has repeatedly clashed with the Department of Homeland Security over the city's handling of ICE.

ICE said he will remain in custody pending his removal. The agency said the winning ticket 'ultimately led to his arrest' but did not explain how officers used the lottery information to locate him. ICE did not cite any criminal charges or convictions against him, and the reports did not establish whether he has a criminal record.

It is unclear whether he will be able to keep his winnings, where he is being held or whether he has legal representation.

'There Is a Family Waiting for Him'

A woman who identified herself as his sister-in-law wrote on Facebook, in Spanish: 'There is a family waiting for him.'

Massachusetts attorney Michael Baker, who works with lottery winners, told the Boston Globe that many immigrants may not realise how much exposure a lottery win can bring. 'I'm sure people, when they play, they're not expecting being at risk of being arrested,' he said.

The case quickly drew attention online, with Moneywise noting that he was detained six days after his win.

His arrest comes amid a record enforcement drive. On 12 November, the Department of Homeland Security announced that ICE had made more than 491,000 immigration arrests and carried out 483,200 deportations in fiscal year 2026, EFE reported. CBC News said it had not heard back from ICE, the lottery or family members at the time of publication.