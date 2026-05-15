Katie Price and husband Lee Andrews are facing fresh scrutiny over their marriage after the model publicly accused him of lying about flying back to the UK, with the row spilling onto Instagram and their joint appearance on Good Morning Britain collapsing at the last minute.

The news came after Lee, who has been based in Dubai with Katie, failed to show up for a planned TV slot in London and was then called out by both Katie and her sister Sophie on their podcast. According to Katie, Lee had told her he was about to board a flight from Muscat to the UK but never arrived, prompting questions from fans and fuelling speculation that all is not well between the newlyweds. Nothing has been confirmed about the state of their relationship, so any talk of a split should still be treated with caution.

Katie Price hits out at husband Lee Andrews after missing flight to UK for live TV interview https://t.co/lhqv27q6O7 — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 14, 2026

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Katie Price, Lee Andrews And A Missing Flight

For starters, the latest controversy began with something relatively simple, Lee was meant to join Katie on Good Morning Britain. Instead, she turned up alone. On The Katie Price Show podcast, the 46-year-old described how she had expected her fourth husband to be on a connecting flight from Muscat.

'I've said to him, he needs to make it to the UK, because if he doesn't, then it's obviously something not right going on,' she told listeners, making it clear she saw his no-show as more than a scheduling mishap.

Katie went further, accusing Lee of repeatedly telling her he was coming back, then cancelling. 'It's the fact you keep saying you're coming and then don't come. Of course, everyone is going to flag up. Even I've flagged it up to him,' she said, adding that this time she had confronted him more forcefully.

Katie Price spotted ringless after Lee Andrews ‘mugged her off’ with GMB no showhttps://t.co/22FuiY7iZ3 pic.twitter.com/1hm74sjPap — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 15, 2026

'Big time I've flagged it up now. I said, 'Don't do that to me again. Me having to go on live TV without you and make me look stupid and a d***.' She then acknowledged the barrage of criticism she receives online, noting, 'No wonder everyone's saying, 'You're this, you're that,' because they've got a reason to say it. I agree with everyone.'

On the podcast, her younger sister Sophie backed up that sense of frustration. She told Katie that, in her view, Lee was 'massively mugging you off' and had done it publicly by failing to appear on live TV. Sophie made clear she did not want an argument but said she disliked his behaviour on social media and was only voicing concerns because she wanted the best for her sister.

Social Media Silence And A Subtle Shift From Lee Andrews

While Katie Price continued talking openly about her disappointment, Lee Andrews chose a quieter route, making one small but telling change online. His Instagram bio still describes him as Katie's husband and notes that the account is a 'managed page.' Yet comments on several of his older posts have now been turned off.

Katie Price removes her wedding ring after husband Lee Andrews fails to come to the UK - as he turns off his social media comments after months of attention seeking https://t.co/yspdWwH9mJ — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 15, 2026

The timing is hard to ignore. Lee has not posted anything new for around a day, and there has been no public explanation from him about the missed flight or the row described by Katie and Sophie. In a world where even the most minor celebrity wobble can become tabloid fodder, silently shutting down the ability for followers to comment feels more like a defensive move than a coincidence.

It can be recalled that Katie recently told listeners she had given Lee a clear ultimatum about returning to Britain and insisted she would not be moving back to Dubai. She framed it as his chance to prove his commitment, saying 'the ball is now in Lee's court.' At this stage, though, there has been no confirmed update on whether he intends to travel or stay away.

Katie Turns Back To Family While Questions Linger

Away from the back-and-forth over flights and Instagram settings, Katie Price did something that felt more familiar to long-time followers: she posted about her son Harvey. Just days after talking about preparing for Lee's return, she shared an image of herself curled up in bed with her eldest child and three of her cats.

'Goodnight from me and my Harvey bear,' she wrote, a simple caption that contrasted sharply with the more chaotic narrative surrounding Katie Price and Lee Andrews elsewhere.

Katie Price lashes out at hubby Lee Andrews and issues ultimatum after Good Morning Britain no-show https://t.co/IIY98Fclmw https://t.co/IIY98Fclmw — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) May 14, 2026

Her followers filled the comments beneath with their own verdicts on what really matters. 'That's all you need,' one wrote. Another told her, 'THAT is true love and 100% pure and genuine and all you'll ever need. Your boys are the only men you need in your life. Don't lose them while fighting for one that's not real and genuine sic.'

Those messages, heartfelt if a little blunt, capture something that official statements rarely do. For many of Katie's fans, the drama with Lee is just the latest chapter in a long and messy public love life, but the anchor point is always the same: her children and the small, unshowy moments she shares with them.

Whether Lee will quietly reappear in the UK after this storm or whether the distance between them is becoming something more permanent remains an open question. For now, all that can be said with certainty is that Katie Price, Lee Andrews and the mystery of the missing Muscat flight have handed the public yet another glimpse into a marriage being tested in real time, under the glare of social media and breakfast television.