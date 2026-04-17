The Winds of Winter will not be arriving this autumn, publisher Bantam Books has confirmed, after anonymous online claims over the weekend alleged that George R.R. Martin had quietly delivered the long-awaited manuscript and was poised to announce a release at San Diego Comic-Con.

The latest frenzy began when a now viral anonymous post circulated among Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire readers, setting out a highly specific scenario. It claimed that Martin had handed in The Winds of Winter in January, that the book was 'long long,' and that HBO was preparing to front a glossy marketing campaign ahead of an autumn launch. For a fandom that has been living on scraps and missed estimates for more than a decade, the detail was just convincing enough to sting.

George R.R. Martin’s U.S. publisher has debunked the alleged ‘THE WINDS OF WINTER’ viral leak that claimed a release was imminent:



“The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false.”



(https://t.co/lrCtspriOM) pic.twitter.com/Hq60YBiFMP — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

The post suggested a Comic-Con reveal complete with fanfare and a coordinated publicity push. After years of blog updates about everything except the main series, some readers allowed themselves to believe, at least for a weekend, that this might finally be the moment. Others responded with the wary gallows humour that has become the default mood around Martin's unfinished saga.

'This is the fakest thing I have ever seen but my soul needs it so I am all in,' one fan said, capturing the mix of scepticism and desperate hope that has come to define the wait for The Winds of Winter. The line spread almost as widely as the original leak, a kind of pre-emptive emotional disclaimer.

Bantam Books Flatly Denies The Winds of Winter 'Leak'

The excitement did not last long. By Monday, US publisher Bantam Books had stepped in to shut down the rumour, issuing a short but unambiguous statement to Entertainment Weekly. Whatever had been circulating over the weekend, the company said it did not come from them, from Martin or from anyone with direct knowledge of the next book's status.

'The online chatter being seen regarding a supposed leak is false,' a representative for the publisher said.

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That single line was enough to collapse the latest tower of fan theories. There was no Comic-Con announcement lined up, no finished draft quietly sitting in a vault and no secret autumn publication date. If Martin has made progress, it has not reached the point of a formal hand-in, and there is no coordinated HBO tie-in ready to roll. Beyond that, nothing is confirmed and everything should be treated with caution until Martin or his publishers comment on the record.

It is not the first time a highly detailed fan rumour about The Winds of Winter has ricocheted around social media, only to be dismissed by official channels. Each cycle reinforces the same pattern, a hunger for news, any news, that would not exist if the wait for the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel had not stretched so far beyond early expectations.

George R.R. Martin's Frustration With The Winds of Winter

Martin has spoken repeatedly about the struggle to finish The Winds of Winter, at times turning the frustration back on his harshest critics and, at others, on his own working habits.

Recent updates have seen the author respond to those who say they have 'given up' on him. In October last year, he addressed the status of the book directly and insisted that he still intends to complete it, making clear that A Song of Ice and Fire has not been abandoned, even if each year without a release makes that assurance sound more fragile.

Martin has also indicated that if he cannot complete the series in his lifetime, readers should not expect another writer to step in and finish it. That stance has become a quiet point of anxiety among long-term fans, especially after the television adaptation, Game of Thrones, diverged from the published material and reached its own controversial conclusion.

The combination of those factors makes any whisper about The Winds of Winter feel loaded. A plausible fake leak touches not just on impatience but on a deeper fear that the story may never be completed in the form readers were promised when A Game of Thrones was first published.

In the absence of real news, the ecosystem around the books has adapted. There are guides to rereading the existing novels in sequence and breakdowns of every confirmed detail about what the next book might contain. Publishers and fan sites alike now routinely push readers towards 'everything we know so far' round-ups rather than release-date speculation, in an effort to manage expectations.

What the latest episode underlines is that, more than a decade into the wait, The Winds of Winter occupies a strange space. It is both a forthcoming title and a kind of shared myth, endlessly projected onto and endlessly deferred. Until Martin delivers a manuscript and a publisher sets an actual date, that will not change, no matter how detailed the next anonymous post might appear.