Large anti-US billboards depicting US President Donald Trump and members of his family on top of coffins appeared in Tehran this week as Iran and the United States exchanged fresh military strikes again.

The displays emerged as Washington intensified attacks on Iranian infrastructure and officials on both sides continued to harden their public positions, with no confirmed breakthrough in efforts to restore negotiations.

A memorandum of understanding reached in June had paved the way for further negotiations and included a temporary ceasefire arrangement. That framework has since unravelled as both countries resumed military operations, leaving diplomatic progress largely stalled.

Tehran Calls for 'Blood' After Khamenei's Death

Images circulated from Tehran showed billboards portraying President Trump alongside members of his family above coffin-shaped graphics bearing the slogan 'Blood for Blood'. Separate displays reportedly featured Trump inside a coffin, accompanied by threats written in both English and Persian.

The imagery coincided with public messaging from Iranian authorities and supporters following several days of intensified US military operations. According to reports, similar anti-US banners have appeared across parts of Tehran as officials continue to accuse Washington of aggression.

They are also part of Iran's revenge campaign following the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the start of the war. Since his death, Iranian leaders and state-backed public messaging have repeatedly called for retaliation against those they hold responsible, with President Donald Trump becoming one of the campaign's most prominent targets.

The United States has not publicly responded specifically to the latest billboards

US Military Campaign Against Iran Continues

While the billboards were making noise in Tehran and on social media, the US military carried out another round of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure.

According to reports, American forces struck bridges in southern Iran and damaged facilities at Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman. US Central Command said dozens of targets were hit during overnight operations, continuing a campaign that has expanded beyond earlier strikes against military installations.

President Trump defended the latest military action during an interview, saying further attacks on infrastructure would continue unless Iran returned to negotiations. He indicated that bridges, power plants, and other strategic facilities remained potential targets if diplomatic efforts failed.

Iran Not Backing Down on Their Attacks

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Meanwhile, Iranian forces reportedly launched fresh missile attacks towards Gulf states, including areas connected to regional security operations.

Maritime authorities also reported an attack involving a commercial tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy shipping routes, showing continued concerns about regional trade and global energy supplies.

The new hostile exchanges have further complicated diplomatic efforts that only weeks ago appeared to offer a possible route towards de-escalation. Although the memorandum of understanding signed in June formally remains part of the negotiating framework, military operations have largely eclipsed diplomatic engagement.

US-Iran Peace Talks Uncertain

There has been no official confirmation that either side has abandoned negotiations altogether. However, the continued exchange of strikes and increasingly confrontational public messaging suggest prospects for an immediate return to talks remain uncertain.

As of Friday, neither Washington nor Tehran had announced any new diplomatic meetings, and the latest developments indicate that military pressure and information campaigns continue to dominate the relationship while the future of negotiations remains unresolved.