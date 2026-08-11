Read more Who Is Courtney Clenney? Onlyfans Model Jailed for Six Years in Plea Deal After Boyfriend's Fatal Stabbing Who Is Courtney Clenney? Onlyfans Model Jailed for Six Years in Plea Deal After Boyfriend's Fatal Stabbing

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, a development that has reignited debate over whether race influenced the outcome of the high-profile Miami case.

The 30-year-old, known online as Courtney Tailor, admitted causing the fatal wound during an apartment altercation on 3 April 2022. With credit for nearly four years already served since her arrest, she is expected to spend about two more years behind bars before beginning five years of probation that includes mandatory evaluations.

Plea Deal Details Emerge in Miami Court

Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson handed down the sentence under a negotiated plea agreement that reduced the original second-degree murder charge carrying up to 30 years. Clenney pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon and must complete mental health and substance abuse evaluations as well as any required treatment during probation.

Prosecutors emphasised she will not be allowed to profit financially from the killing. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle confirmed the arrangement followed full consultation with the Obumseli family. 'With this plea agreement, Christian Obumseli's family finally heard what they long sought: Courtney Clenney accepting full responsibility for his death,' she said after the hearing.

The couple's relationship, which began in late 2020, was characterised by officials as tempestuous and combative, with documented incidents of violence according to earlier court records.

Background of the Fatal Incident

Officers responded to the luxury Edgewater condominium after a reported disturbance and discovered Obumseli, 27, suffering from a single stab wound to the torso. Clenney, then 26, told investigators that Obumseli had pushed her to the ground and that she threw a kitchen knife from roughly 10 feet away in self-defence.

A medical examiner determined the wound was about three inches deep and ruled the death a homicide. Her legal team argued she acted as a battered partner after prolonged abuse.

Prosecutors pointed to a pattern of escalating aggression by Clenney, including surveillance video of her striking Obumseli in an elevator months earlier and audio recordings in which she directed racial slurs at him during arguments.

She left Florida shortly after the stabbing and was arrested in Hawaii in August 2022. The family pursued a civil wrongful-death action against Clenney and the building management, with claims against her later dismissed following a confidential settlement.

Racism Claims Surface Once More

Obumseli's relatives have consistently maintained that Clenney, who is white, received preferential treatment from investigators because of her race while their son, who was Black, was overlooked. Family attorney Larry Handfield told reporters in 2022 that police indicated they had closed the initial inquiry less than 24 hours after the death.

The relatively light remaining prison time has fuelled online discussion framing the outcome as another example of racial disparity. In one Reddit thread reacting to the sentence a commenter wrote 'you're right or you're white', encapsulating the view that disagreement with the outcome is itself dismissed on racial grounds.

The sentence has prompted fresh scrutiny of how celebrity status and race may intersect in domestic violence prosecutions. During the hearing Obumseli's mother addressed the court, saying no sentence or plea could bring back her son and describing 3 April 2022 as the darkest day of her life.