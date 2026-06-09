The Golden State Warriors are expected to have a pivotal summer after a highly disappointing 2025-26 season, sparking widespread belief that change is imminent. Many NBA analysts and fans fully anticipate the front office to pursue a major, franchise-altering move in the coming months.

However, a dramatic shift in philosophy appears to be underway inside the organisation. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, speaking on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, the Warriors are no longer single-mindedly aiming for another championship run.

Read more NBA Rumours: Steph Curry To Meet LeBron James In 'Next Few Weeks' For Potential Move To Warriors NBA Rumours: Steph Curry To Meet LeBron James In 'Next Few Weeks' For Potential Move To Warriors

The End of the Steph Curry Era

The frantic urgency that defined their recent trade windows has notably cooled. Instead of recklessly burning remaining assets to force a title window open, Golden State is reportedly looking toward a completely brand-new start.

Slater emphasised that the franchise is now actively thinking about the inevitable end of the Stephen Curry era. The priority has subtly shifted from chasing rings at all costs to responsibly managing the twilight of their superstar's career.

'I've said this in the past couple weeks, but I sense a decreased level of thirst from them to make a monster move,' the insider said (h/t Heavy). 'And you could hear that in Steve Kerr's press conference afterwards about, you know, discussing the future of the franchise with Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy, and coming to a more realistic understanding that they aren't chasing championships (and) they're just kind of trying to guide out to Steph Curry era.'

Trading Steph Sounds Good

In line with the recent report, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has suggested a radical alternative that most within the Warriors organisation and around the league are hesitant to voice. Buckley claims that whilst the Warriors will naturally refuse to talk about it publicly, trading Curry might actually be the best scenario for the fading dynasty.

At 38 years old, Curry is still a desired commodity in the league. In 43 games this past season, he averaged 26.6 points on 39.3% 3-point shooting.

'Legendary careers almost never end the way we want them to, but this feels like a particularly meaningless way for such a transcendent talent to go out. Especially when that player still appears so close to the peak of their magical, game-breaking powers. The 30.9 points per 36 minutes he posted this season were the third-highest of his career,' Buckley wrote.

'The Warriors will never admit this, but a trade could be best for their future and Curry's. At the very least, rival front offices should be feverishly working to convince them of that.'

Despite internal murmurs of a reset, the rumour mill continues to link the Warriors to win-now blockbusters. Most notably, speculative reports have repeatedly connected Golden State to a spectacular trade for LeBron James.

Pundits suggest that if the front office decides to take one final, desperate gamble, pairing LeBron with Curry and Draymond Green would create the ultimate veteran heavyweight.

A veteran core featuring James and Curry could possibly be riddled with injury risks and age concerns, but it would instantly make the Warriors a terrifying playoff wildcard. Ultimately, this summer will define the trajectory of the Warriors for the next decade.