Despite the drama of the ongoing NBA Finals gripping fans worldwide, LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains one of the hottest subjects of discussion in the sport. The 41-year-old superstar is entering a pivotal summer, and his next move has dominated the NBA landscape.

Free agency rumours continue to swirl around the veteran forward, who is heavily linked with potential moves to the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors. The narrative took an intriguing turn recently when Lakers rising star Austin Reaves shared his thoughts on the unfolding matter.

Reaves Wants James To Stay

Speaking with candour, Reaves admitted that if it is entirely up to him, he would want James to stay in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old emphasised that the four-time MVP remains an irreplaceable asset to the franchise, both on and off the hardwood.

Furthermore, Reaves revealed how deeply LeBron has mentored him since he entered the league, noting that he wants their friendship to stay the same and even flourish.

'It'd mean the world to me,' Reaves said of playing with James in LA (h/t Lakers Nation). 'I don't know anything different. My rookie year, I had no idea what the hell was going on, and he basically took me under his wing and [has] given me every opportunity that I could ever ask for, trusted me, but further than the court, built a real friendship.'

'He obviously is into golf now, so we're a lot closer, but yeah, it's been super fun. I hope to continue doing that,' he continued. 'He's taught me a lot, and I owe him a lot for my career. Like I said, he's given me confidence every single day. After I missed the three to tie the game, he was walking behind me, he was like, "Hell of a shot. Keep your head up." So, it just speaks to the character that he has and whatever he does on the court. Obviously, a lot to talk about.'

Lakers Prefer Reaves Over LeBron

Sentimentality may clash with cold front-office strategy, as the Lakers are reportedly going to prioritise Reaves over James this summer. According to prominent NBA insiders, the hierarchy in Los Angeles views Reaves as a long-term foundational piece alongside superstar Luka Doncic.

If forced to choose between offering a maximum multi-year package to the younger guard or a costly short-term deal to an ageing James, team executives are leaning heavily towards securing Reaves' future.

The Lakers' strategic shift is underscored by financial realities, as Reaves is reportedly seeking a max contract extension which would amount to a staggering $239 million (£179 million) over five years. 'AR-15' is widely expected to decline his $14.9 million (£11.1 million) player option for the 2026-27 season to secure this life-changing generational wealth.

Amidst the growing noise, James has yet to address his plans publicly, and the Lakers haven't made an official contract offer to him just yet as well. Reports suggest that James' camp is waiting for the front office to present a comprehensive roadmap detailing exactly how they plan to utilise their remaining salary cap space to build a competitive roster.

Until the front office puts a concrete proposal on the table, the future of the franchise hangs in the balance, setting the stage for a dramatic summer in La-La Land.