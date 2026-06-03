Jeff Bezos' ambition to build a major force in the space industry has suffered a setback after Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket was destroyed during a test in Florida. The incident occurred during a static-fire test at Cape Canaveral, where engineers were preparing the heavy-lift vehicle for an upcoming satellite mission.

The blast created a massive fireball, damaged parts of the launch site, and halted plans for the rocket's next flight. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Read more Unusually Fast 75,000 MPH Meteor Blasts Into Atmosphere, Triggering Sonic Boom Across Massachusetts Unusually Fast 75,000 MPH Meteor Blasts Into Atmosphere, Triggering Sonic Boom Across Massachusetts

New Glenn is intended to carry commercial satellites, support NASA-linked lunar projects, and help the company compete with rivals that have established a stronger presence in orbital launches, per Space.

While Blue Origin has promised to recover quickly, the explosion raises new questions about timelines, infrastructure, and the company's ability to keep pace in an increasingly competitive space sector.

A Major Blow to Blue Origin's Launch Programme

The explosion happened during a ground test designed to verify the rocket's readiness before launch. Instead of completing the procedure, the vehicle erupted on the pad, producing one of the most dramatic rocket failures in recent years. The force of the blast damaged key structures surrounding the launch area and destroyed the rocket itself.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blue Origin assured the public that all of their 'personnel have been accounted for,' while Bezos followed up with a statement that they were all 'safe.'

We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 29, 2026

Bezos also took to X to release a statement following the incident, saying that the exact cause of the explosion has yet to be determined, reiterating that it remains under investigation. Bezos also called it a 'very rough day' for Blue Origin.

'It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it. Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it,' Bezos wrote.

Meanwhile, Jared Isaacman, NASA Administrator, wrote on X that NASA will 'work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets.'

The incident has been especially damaging because Blue Origin relies heavily on New Glenn for many of its future missions. New Glenn is expected to transport commercial payloads and support projects connected to NASA's Artemis programme.

At this stage, losing a rocket translates to a significant setback for Blue Origin, noting that repairs to specialised infrastructure often take months.

Questions Surround Future Missions

According to CNBC, Isaacman said a return to operations by 2028 remains a realistic possibility despite the setback Blue Origin has encountered. He noted that restoring the launch facility within that timeframe is still achievable.

The timeline is particularly significant because NASA previously awarded Blue Origin a $188 million (about £140 million) contract to support the development of a planned lunar outpost.

Speaking to Morgan Brennan, Isaacman said, 'A couple of them were rovers that are meant to go to the moon on Blue Origin through their Mark 1, leveraging New Glenn, but that's a 2028 time frame. So that I think is within the realm of possible for recovery of their launch pad, but there's going to be many more.'

According to Isaacman, Moon Base missions are not scheduled until 2028, which should be well within what is possible for pad recovery.'

NASA is aware of the anomaly that occurred tonight at Launch Complex 36 involving Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. ⁰⁰Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult. We will work with… — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) May 29, 2026

Company officials have stated that several critical systems survived the explosion. Reports indicate that fuel storage facilities and some nearby infrastructure remained largely intact, reducing the scale of repairs compared with worst-case expectations, per AP News.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp stated that preliminary assessments suggest the tanks used to store liquid propellants escaped major damage and that the facility's water reservoir also appears unaffected. At the same time, the remaining launch structure is expected to be restored without needing to be completely rebuilt.

'The methane, hydrogen and oxygen tanks look to be in good shape. The water tank is also fine and the support tower that's still standing can be repaired in place. A booster and other rocket parts housed nearby were not damaged.' Limp added, 'We will fly again before the end of this year.'