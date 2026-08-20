Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards has written to major toy retailers in the county to withdraw a specific toy he refers to as a 'paedophile's dream.' The toy in question is called 'Butt Face Chester Cheeks' and is sold at £24.99 ($34) in most outlets.

Hertfordshire Police singled out Amazon, The Entertainer and Smyths Toys Superstore as among the retailers that sell the toy. Ash-Edwards, who is also a father, is concerned about how the toy affects a child's boundaries when it comes to 'harmless fun.'

What Is Butt Face Chester Cheeks?

A retailer describes the toy as 'shaped like a giant wiggling butt (yep, really); he loves loud music, silly dancing and surprise farts.' When one squeezes the toy, it will make 'hilarious sound effects.' When the head is pressed down, the toy will make fart tunes.

Based on the online retailer's site, 'Butt Face Chester Cheeks' is appropriate for children eight years old and above. However, the box says it's for four years old and above.

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'As a father and Police and Crime Commissioner, when I became aware of this toy I was immediately concerned about whether it is appropriate for young children,' said Ash-Edwards on the official Hertfordshire Police website. 'This toy is a paedophile's dream. Apparently innocent games or products can be exploited by people seeking to groom children by gradually making inappropriate behaviour seem normal. We should be extremely careful about anything which risks making that easier.'

It is alarming to some that the toy makes it fun to squeeze the butt cheeks. The Commissioner added: 'Children learn through play. We spend a great deal of time teaching them that their bodies are their own, that personal boundaries matter and that they should recognise and speak up about behaviour which makes them uncomfortable. Retailers should not then be selling them toys which risk making those same behaviours seem funny or harmless.'

Squishy Tushy Toy

On the product page for the Butt Face Chester Cheeks toy, a similar item is promoted: the Squishy Tushy Fidget Toy. A pack contains two toys with squishy bums. This toy is marketed for children aged three and above.

'This isn't about taking the fun out of children's toys,' Ash-Edwards explained. 'It is about applying some common sense to what we market to young children and recognising that safeguarding has to come first. That is why I have written directly to major retailers asking them to act. I want them to look again at this product, consider the safeguarding concerns and take it off their shelves.'

Further, the Commissioner said retailers have enormous influence over children, which also translates to responsibility. 'Children's safety must come before sales,' he added.

Increasing Sexual Abuse Among Children

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), child sex abuse is soaring, with around 1,000 suspected paedophiles being arrested every month. The agency blames technology and the radicalisation of people in online forums.

In most police cases, the first point of contact between the predator and the victim is via social media platforms. NCA Director General for Operations Rob Jones warned of the growing number of leads involving adults seeking to exploit children. 'The threat is getting worse, despite our best efforts... There is more access to children online,' he said.