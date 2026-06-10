Amazon Prime Video has recently been drawing significant attention for its book adaptations. Often dubbed by fans as a leading platform for book-to-screen projects, Prime Video has delivered several successful series, including Daisy Jones & The Six and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The streamer released the hockey romance series Off Campus last month, which quickly became a streaming hit, ranking as the platform's No. 3 most-viewed debut season ever, with 36 million viewers in 12 days. Its most recent romance series, Every Year After, based on Carley Fortune's novel Every Summer After, is also currently gaining attention online.

The platform has increasingly leaned into the romance genre, and following Off Campus and Every Year After, it shows no signs of slowing down. Here are more upcoming adaptations fans can look forward to:

'The Love Hypothesis'

The Love Hypothesis is one of Prime Video's most anticipated adaptations. Based on the bestselling novel by Ali Hazelwood, the film stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman.

The story follows PhD student Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) and Dr. Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman), as they enter a fake relationship and try to convince everyone that they're in love. However, along the way, their feelings begin to become real.

Anticipation for the film continued to grow after Reinhart frequently shared TikTok videos on set, including the one-arm lift trend.

There is currently no confirmed release date, although it is expected to premiere in 2026. Fans also got a glimpse of the film in Prime Video's 'Obsession is in Session' teaser, which shows Olive high-fiving Adam and observing rats on which she experiments.

'Boys of Tommen'

Boys of Tommen is a romantic drama series based on the bestselling novels by Irish author Chloe Walsh. The first season will adapt the first two books in Walsh's series, Binding 13 and Keeping 13.

The story follows the forbidden romance of Johnny Kavanagh, a star rugby player on the verge of a pro career, and Shannon Lynch, a shy new girl at the prestigious private school of Tommen College in Ballylaggin, Ireland.

There's no release date for the series yet, but as production is slated to begin this year, the show can be expected to premiere in 2027.

'Fourth Wing'

Amazon's Fourth Wing is another highly anticipated book adaptation. Based on Rebecca Yarros' bestselling fantasy romance novel series, The Empyrean, the story follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail as she strives to become a dragon rider.

Following its release in 2023, Fourth Wing quickly became popular on TikTok and topped The New York Times bestseller list.

Following the success of the book series, Amazon ordered a series adaptation, with Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan serving as executive producer through his production company, Outlier Society.

No cast has been announced yet, though fans have already begun fan-casting. One popular choice for Xaden Riorson is Off Campus and Dune: Prophecy star Josh Heuston, while many fans have suggested Twilight actress Mackenzie Foy for Violet.

'Rose Hill'

Prime Video recently announced that it has picked up Elsie Silver's Rose Hill for a series adaptation. Rose Hill consists of four novels: Wild Love, Wild Eyes, Wild Side, and Wild Card.

Per Amazon's logline, the series 'follows best friends and neighbors West Belmont, a rancher with commitment issues, and brooding record label owner Ford Grant, aka Forbes' 'World's Hottest Billionaire,' who's long carried a torch for West's sister, Rosie. And when country-pop star Skylar Stone breezes into their rugged mountain town, the heat gets turned way up in this romantic family drama.'

According to Amazon, Rose Hill 'builds on Prime Video's growing slate of romance series and beloved book adaptations that have sparked passionate fandoms and captivated a new generation of viewers.'

Some ongoing popular Prime Video book adaptations include Maxton Hall, which will conclude with Season 3, and We Were Liars, which will return for a second season.