Mindy Kaling's comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, has concluded its first season with a shocking cliffhanger, leaving fans eager for a second season.

The show follows AJ (Ella Hunt), Abby (Avantika Vandanapu), Davis (Will Angus), Josh (Jack Martin), and Kel (Nicholas Duvernay), who are 'five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success.'

Throughout the season, Davis has a crush on his coworker AJ, who previously slept with Josh in college. AJ, meanwhile, enters into a secret relationship with their boss, Bill Gibson (Jay Ellis). Unfortunately for her, Bill gets back together with his ex, Catherine (Gigi Hadid).

In the season finale, AJ begins to reevaluate how she feels about Davis and asks him if he likes her. Davis finally confesses his true feelings, prompting AJ to kiss him. Josh, who had recently reconnected with AJ, walks in on the moment before quietly backing away.

'I really wanted the last image of Season 1 to be him seeing his best friend who he loves kissing the girl of his dreams, which is someone that he has complicated feelings about,' Kaling told TVLine.

The ending sets up a messy love triangle, especially given that Josh and Davis are best friends, and viewers are eager to see where the story could go next.

Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Not Suitable for Work'?

As of writing, Not Suitable for Work has not been renewed for Season 2. However, Kaling revealed that a writers room has already been opened for a potential Season 2 and that she would love to keep making the show for years.

'Our writers room has been up for Season 2, which is wonderful. Of course, the big question is whether we'll get an official pickup for production, I keep my fingers crossed. I love the show so much, I'm so glad that it's doing well. One of the things that has made me so happy is how much the cast loves the show, and the writing staff loves the show, and the way that the cast expresses their love through all the social content that they've been doing,' Kaling told Deadline.

'It's not like anyone's getting paid to make TikTok videos for the show, and yet they are doing it and doing so much to promote it, and as a creator, that's all you can ask for. I love the show so much, so I'd love to keep making it for years and years, and yes, I'm right now just keeping my fingers crossed,' she added.

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Showrunner Charlie Grandy also revealed that Kaling 'wrote the pilot wanting it to run for 10 seasons.'

'That is really how it was designed in its DNA — to have it be season-long arcs, but to also have enough freedom to play and not have it be so aggressively arced out that you can't just have standalone episodes, and where you can just introduce new characters and keep it alive for as long as you want, as long as the audience wants to see,' Grandy told TheWrap.

What Could Happen in Season 2?

Apart from the love triangle between Josh, AJ, and Davis, romance also appears to be brewing between Abby and Kel.

While Kel has been attracted to Abby throughout the season, she has only seen him as a friend. However, things changed in the finale when she saw him hitting it off with another girl and began to feel jealous.

'He was just this cheesy guy who lived across the hall, who would relentlessly hit on her, but then over the course of the season she realized he was actually pretty wonderful,' Grandy told TheWrap.

Viewers can also expect to see new characters in a potential Season 2.

'I don't think I would ever be able to do a second season without introducing one or two really splashy characters. I think there's some people from my previous lives and other shows that I think I would love to have do a little crossover in this — not the actual characters, but the actors,' Kaling told TVLine.

With the finale setting up a love triangle and teasing new romantic developments, fans will have to wait and see whether Not Suitable for Work gets a second season.