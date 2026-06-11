Actress Kaley Cuoco has confirmed she is expecting her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, sharing a heartfelt Instagram announcement that also revealed the couple is set to welcome another baby girl.

The news, which included family photos and a pink-filled cake reveal, has prompted renewed interest in the couple's relationship and the question trending online: Who is Kaley Cuoco's husband?

Meet Kaley Cuoco's Husband: Tom Pelphrey

Despite widespread searches for who Kaley Cuoco's husband is, the actress is not yet married but is engaged to American actor Tom Pelphrey.

Pelphrey, 43, is best known for his work in the critically acclaimed crime drama Ozark, as well as roles across television and theatre that have established him as a respected performer in the industry.

Professionally, Pelphrey has built a career centred on dramatic and character-driven roles, earning recognition for his screen presence and versatility. He has also appeared in a range of US television productions beyond Ozark, contributing to his growing profile in Hollywood.

Now widely recognised in the public eye due to his relationship with Cuoco, Pelphrey has become a frequent subject of online searches as fans seek to learn more about the actor behind the actress's long-term partner and fiancé.

Pregnancy Announcement and Baby Girl Reveal

The couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a series of photographs featuring their daughter Matilda, aged three, and a cake decorated with rainbow sprinkles.

The cake, which read 'It's a...', revealed a pink interior confirming the couple are expecting another girl.

Cuoco also shared mirror selfies showing her pregnancy progress alongside family images. In her caption, she described the moment as a 'dream come true', while noting that the second pregnancy journey had been more challenging but filled with gratitude.

The announcement quickly drew attention from fans and entertainment outlets, with the post highlighting the couple's expanding family.

Relationship Timeline and Early Connection

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Cuoco and Pelphrey first met in April 2022 after being set up by their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, who believed they would be a strong match.

Cuoco later described their first in-person meeting at the Ozark premiere as an immediate connection.

The actress went on to make their relationship Instagram official in May 2022, marking the beginning of their public journey as a couple.

Cuoco has previously said she felt an instant bond with Pelphrey, describing the moment they met as deeply significant in her personal life.

Engagement and Family Focus

In August 2024, Cuoco announced their engagement via Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the couple alongside her engagement ring.

While the pair is engaged, they have not yet confirmed wedding plans.

Cuoco has previously indicated that they are not following a traditional timeline when it comes to marriage and family milestones.

She has suggested in earlier interviews that they are open to expanding their family before formalising wedding plans.

Family Life with Matilda

Cuoco and Pelphrey are already parents to their daughter Matilda, who was born in 2023.

Cuoco has occasionally spoken about her daughter in interviews, describing her as energetic and curious, with a love of animals, outdoor activities and anything involving movement.

Pelphrey is also described as an active presence in their family life, with Cuoco frequently highlighting the importance of their home life away from public attention.

Careers and Public Profiles

Kaley Cuoco is widely known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, both of which have cemented her status as a leading television actress.

Pelphrey continues to work across television projects, with Ozark remaining one of his most recognised roles.

Together, the couple balances professional commitments with family life as they prepare to welcome their second child.