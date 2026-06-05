Millie Bobby Brown recently shared a teaser behind-the-scenes clip from Enola Holmes 3 — and fans are losing it.

The British actress, 22, took to Instagram to share a hilarious moment from the set of the upcoming Netflix mystery, while also revealing when fans can expect the film to arrive on the streaming platform. Her post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of likes and sparking lively discussion across social media platforms.

Brown gave fans a glimpse of life on set alongside director Philip Barantini and co-star Louis Partridge, who reprises his role as Lord Tewkesbury.

In the short video clip, Barantini can be seen putting his unexpected former chef skills to the test as he crouches down by the seaside to collect sea salt, telling Brown and Partridge they can sprinkle a little of it on their chicken. The quirky moment underscored the director's unconventional background and added a humorous twist to the day's filming routine.

Brown then flipped the camera onto herself and jokingly quipped: 'Except I'd like to rehearse.'

She also teased the film's release in the caption, writing: '✨ when your director used to be a chef ✨Enola Holmes 3 will be yours, a month today!'

Ecstatic fans quickly flocked to the comments section to express their excitement over the upcoming movie. One fan wrote: 'ONE MONTH TILL ENOLA HOLMES EXACTLY'. A second added: 'i just know it's going to be SO good 🫶💕', while a third chimed in: 'OMGGG I CAN'T WAITT I'M SO VERY EXCITED!!!!'

What Is Enola Holmes 3 About?

Enola Holmes 3 follows detective Enola Holmes, played by Brown, as she heads to Malta, where her personal and professional aspirations collide in her most complex and dangerous case yet.

The stakes are raised further as wedding bells loom for Enola and Lord Tewkesbury, before a shocking crisis changes everything when Sherlock Holmes is mysteriously kidnapped. The disappearance forces Enola to confront both her family ties and her growing independence, adding emotional depth to the adventure.

The mission sends Enola to Malta, where she finds herself chasing answers, untangling a dangerous conspiracy and racing against time to save her brother.

With romance, mystery and international intrigue packed into one story, fans have plenty to look forward to when the film arrives on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Enola's Evolution

In April, first-look images of Brown starring as Enola in the upcoming movie were released, much to fans' delight. The photos featured Enola in a new sun-soaked location as she juggles the prospect of marriage and a challenging new case, according to Netflix. The vibrant visuals hinted at a more mature tone while still retaining the playful energy that has defined the series.

Speaking about her role with Tudum, Brown said she is stepping into a version of Enola that 'feels much more defined but still evolving.' Explaining further, she added: 'She's built something for herself, which is amazing, but she's also questioning what she wants next. I think that's something so many people can relate to. There's this pressure of, "Ok, I've achieved this...but who am I now?"'

Enola Holmes 3 is set to be released worldwide on 1 July 2026, and judging by the reaction online, the countdown is well and truly on.