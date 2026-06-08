Rivals is a critically acclaimed British drama series based on Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles. The series follows the intense rivalry between Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). With the first half of Season 2 now complete, fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next after a dramatic mid-season cliffhanger.

Season 2 Part 1 ended with a major tragedy. Monica Baddingham (Claire Rushbrook), Tony's wife, died after a tree hit her car in a storm. Monica had recently discovered Tony's affair with Maud O'Hara (Victoria Smurfit), the wife of Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner). She drove through a storm with Caitlin (Catriona Chandler), Maud and Declan's daughter, as she intended to inform Declan about Tony and Maud's affair. Unfortunately, a tree hit her car and killed her.

The episode ends with Rupert informing his rival, Tony, of Monica's death, leaving viewers with a heartbreaking conclusion and plenty of unanswered questions.

'Rivals' Season 2 Part 2 Release Date

The second part of Rivals Season 2 will premiere in November 2026 on Disney+ in the UK and internationally, and Hulu in the US. Part 2 will consist of six episodes, bringing the season's total episode count to 12.

New characters will also be introduced in Part 2. Rachael Stirling joins the series as Araminta Pemberton, Monica's younger sister. Rupert Evans will portray headmaster David Hawkley, while Santiago Cabrera takes on the role of Argentinian Polo legend Alejandro Mendoza.

What to Expect in 'Rivals' Season 2 Part 2

Monica's death could have significant consequences for Tony. Their marriage had been strained by his repeated affairs and questionable actions, but Monica was often the one person who kept him grounded.

According to executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Tony's story will take an even darker turn in the episodes ahead.

'Going forward, he's lost all his morality. We thought Tony was bad before. He gets even worse and that ups the stakes for the show. When we get to Episode 7, Tony goes in a whole new direction and he has a choice. He could think about what happened to Monica and be good Tony or he could go completely the other way and I think you can guess which way he's going to go,' Treadwell-Collins said.

The trailer for Season 2 Part 2 also hints at further developments in Rupert and Taggie O'Hara's (Bella Maclean) relationship, one of the show's most talked-about storylines due to the 16-year age gap between the characters. Despite sharing a kiss at the end of Season 1, Rupert goes after Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) instead.

Part 2 may bring further complications now that Cameron knows about Taggie and Rupert, while Taggie also grows closer to Tony's half-brother, Bas (Luca Pasqualino). Although Rupert and Taggie ultimately end up together in Cooper's novels, it's uncertain yet if the TV adaptation will follow the same path.

Several other storylines are also expected to continue in Part 2. Will Declan find out about Tony and Maud's affair? Will Lizzie (Katherine Parkinson) and Freddie (Danny Dyer) stay together? And who will win the franchise, Corinium or Venturer?

The synopsis for Part 2 reads: 'Following a shocking turn of events in the sixth episode, the residents of Rutshire are rocked by tragedy, scandal and betrayal as the battle between Venturer and Corinium reaches breaking point. As Tony Baddingham and Declan O'Hara's contest for the Cotswolds crown hits a fever pitch, Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Across hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify. Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise battle, Taggie O'Hara must find the courage to follow her heart while everyone else faces the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that they can no longer hide.'

Fans will have to wait until November 2026 to find out how the story unfolds.