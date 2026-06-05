Mindy Kaling's latest comedy series, Not Suitable for Work, has officially arrived on Hulu, introducing viewers to five ambitious twenty-somethings trying to navigate careers, friendships, romance and adulthood in New York City.

Set in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighbourhood, the series follows a group of young professionals who quickly discover that balancing personal and professional ambitions is far more complicated than they imagined.

The former The Office star has described the series as the final chapter in a television trilogy inspired by different stages of her own life, following Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Here's everything to know about Not Suitable for Work, including the cast, episode count and full release schedule:

What Is Not Suitable for Work About?

Not Suitable for Work centres on five work-obsessed young adults attempting to build careers and relationships while navigating the realities of life in New York City.

The comedy-drama explores friendship, romance, ambition and identity against the backdrop of one of the world's most competitive cities.

Speaking on Good Morning America in May, Kaling explained that the series reflects what she considers the 'last pivotal time' of her youth.

'And I consider, in my mind, this is the third show in a trilogy of shows that are about my life – Never Have I Ever was about me being in high school, The Sex Lives of College Girls was about my time at Dartmouth,' she said.

Kaling added that the show draws inspiration from the period when she first moved to New York and felt like a young professional capable of taking on the world.

Who Stars in Not Suitable for Work?

The series stars Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis.

Ellis, who previously appeared in Kaling's Netflix comedy Running Point, plays a key role in the series and serves as one of the central romantic interests.

Speaking to People in December 2025, Kaling praised the actor and their experience working together.

'It's great to work with one of the best-looking people in the world and be like, "Oh, you're cool and nice,"' she said. 'So I adore working with him.'

Kaling also teased that viewers may be surprised by Ellis' performance throughout the season.

When Did Not Suitable for Work Premiere?

Not Suitable for Work premiered on Hulu on 2 June 2026.

The release marks Kaling's return to television comedy following the success of The Sex Lives of College Girls and Running Point.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 1?

The first season consists of nine episodes and was filmed on location in New York City.

The season launched with three episodes, with the remaining instalments being released in weekly batches throughout June.

FullNot Suitable for Work Release Schedule

The first three episodes debuted on 2 June, with the remaining six episodes rolling out over the following weeks.

The complete release schedule is:

2 June

Episode 1: 'Welcome to Murray Hill'

Episode 2: 'Evil Nepo Son of the King'

Episode 3: 'The Philadelphia Thirst Monster'

9 June

Episode 4

Episode 5

16 June

Episode 6

Episode 7

23 June

Episode 8

Episode 9

What Time Do New Episodes Air?

New episodes of Not Suitable for Work are released on Hulu at 3 a.m. ET and 12 a.m. PT.

Fans can stream all available episodes exclusively on Hulu, with the season finale scheduled to arrive on 23 June.