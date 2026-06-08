HBO's The Last of Us has entered a four-week production hiatus during filming of its third season, according to updated records in British Columbia's production directory. The pause began on 1 June and is scheduled to continue until 28 June, temporarily halting work on the acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama in Vancouver.

The production is operating under the working title Calm Current and began filming on 2 March. Current listings continue to show a projected wrap date of 27 November, indicating that the hiatus has not altered the season's overall production timetable. The British Columbia production directory lists the project as being on 'HIATUS – JUN 1 – JUN 28'.

HBO has not publicly commented on the reason for the break. However, the hiatus coincides with extensive FIFA World Cup preparations in Vancouver, where local authorities have warned of traffic restrictions, venue closures and increased demand on public services during the tournament period. The city is due to host multiple tournament matches between June and July, with local authorities warning of traffic restrictions, venue closures and resource reallocations that could affect filming activity across parts of the region.

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FIFA Preparations Affect Film Industry Operations

Creative BC has advised productions that several locations and services commonly used by film and television projects will face restrictions during the tournament period. The Pacific National Exhibition site, which frequently hosts production facilities and base camps, is being used as Vancouver's official FIFA Fan Festival location and will be unavailable for film-related activities throughout June and July.

Additional guidance notes that filming at Vancouver International Airport will be suspended from 8 June until 12 July, while some municipalities have warned that police resources may be more limited because officers will be assigned to tournament-related duties.

Although Creative BC states that Vancouver remains open for filming, producers have been encouraged to plan around event-related disruptions and location access restrictions during the competition period.

Season 3 Expected to Focus on Abby

The production break comes as the HBO adaptation prepares for a significant narrative shift. Season 3 is expected to focus on Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, following events depicted in the second season.

New cast members include Kyriana Kratter as Lev and Michelle Mao as Yara, characters drawn from Naughty Dog's original video game series. If the adaptation follows the storyline of The Last of Us Part II, the upcoming season will further explore the conflict between the Washington Liberation Front and the Seraphites in post-apocalyptic Seattle.

Recent set photographs from Vancouver have also offered early glimpses of several new characters expected to feature prominently in the next chapter of the story.

Druckmann Exit Adds to Changes Behind the Scenes

The hiatus also comes shortly after Neil Druckmann announced his departure from the television adaptation. Druckmann co-created the HBO series alongside Craig Mazin and was heavily involved in the first two seasons.

Mazin is expected to continue leading the production as sole showrunner. HBO executive Casey Bloys has previously suggested that the adaptation could conclude after a fourth season, although the network has not announced a definitive end date for the franchise.

Neither HBO nor the production team has indicated that the June hiatus will affect the show's long-term release plans.