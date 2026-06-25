As anticipation builds for the third season of Daredevil: Born Again, new set photos and video appear to confirm the return of a major Marvel Netflix character: Elektra Natchios. Actress Elodie Yung was recently spotted in costume, sparking excitement among fans eager to see the assassin return to the screen.

Since The Defenders Saga was officially incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) canon, Marvel Studios has gradually brought back several fan-favourite characters, with Elektra now seemingly the latest to return.

Elektra Set to Return in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 3

Yung made her Marvel debut as Elektra Natchios in Netflix's Daredevil, portraying the deadly assassin and former love interest of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Elektra died at the end of Season 2 before being resurrected by The Hand in 2017's The Defenders.

HD look at Elodie Yung as Elektra on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



(via: getty images) https://t.co/P0iwgDLk96 pic.twitter.com/UzIhLsd1KF — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 24, 2026

Elektra was last seen in The Defenders, where her fate was left ambiguous after the collapse of the Midland Circle building. While Matt survived, Elektra's ultimate fate remained unknown.

First look at Elodie Yung as Elektra on the set of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 3.



SHE IS BACK. ELEKTRA IS BACKKKK 😭😭😭😭



(via: jpphotography09) pic.twitter.com/LRdjIqaL6w — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 24, 2026

Marvel Studios has yet to officially comment on Elektra's apparent return. However, before the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again aired, showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked by Nexus Point News whether he had plans to bring back Elektra and Colleen Wing.

'The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we're in the writer's room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. We look at a lot of the things that seem to make sense in the story that we're moving forward, and then when the time comes to bring a character in or to add a storyline, we have our wish list. Everybody you have mentioned so far is on that wish list. There's the stuff that I would love to do, there's the stuff that they're doing in the larger MCU and sometimes those align and sometimes they don't.

'The world that we're doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you've mentioned work in that sweet spot.

'So that was my roundabout way of saying I would love to, but I'm not gonna answer specifically.'

She look so good. And the the red headband 🥹.



Welcome back queen, Elektra. pic.twitter.com/If6tIPsMiT — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 24, 2026

Yung has also fuelled speculation by sharing Instagram posts showing herself working out, prompting many fans to believe she was preparing to reprise the role. The actress has previously expressed enthusiasm about returning as Elektra.

'Oh absolutely. That was one of the greatest characters that I had to play. We'll see. If they call me, I will respond for sure. It's just so much fun,' Yung told POC Culture last year.

What to Expect in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 3

Elektra's return could complicate Matt's relationship with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), given his complicated history with the assassin.

Additionally, Elektra is not the only familiar face returning for the third season. Based on previous leaked set photos, viewers can expect a full Defenders reunion.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 saw the return of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter), who now have a daughter named Danielle. Set photos reveal that Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will be appearing in the third season.

The last time the group shared the screen was in 2017's The Defenders, where they teamed up to bring down a common enemy, The Hand (which will be appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

New villains are also expected to feature in Season 3. Based on leaked set photos, one could be Lady Muse, who is rumoured to be Matt's former girlfriend Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) beneath the mask.

Still, the biggest question heading into the new season concerns Matt himself. In the Season 2 finale, he revealed to the world that he's Daredevil, which resulted in him going to jail. What's next for the character? Fans have speculated that he could appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although this isn't confirmed.

Marvel has not announced a specific release date for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, though it's currently expected to premiere in March 2027.