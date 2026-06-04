The release date for Outlander: Blood Of My Blood season 2 has been confirmed, with Starz and MGM+ announcing that the historical drama will return on 19 September 2026 via MGM+ on Prime Video, while Starz traditionally releases new episodes on streaming at 12:00 AM midnight ET (Midnight on-demand) and airs them on television at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

The reports came days after the main Outlander series concluded, giving fans their first detailed look at what lies ahead for the Fraser family's earlier generations.

The prequel's first season ended with several unresolved storylines, leaving viewers speculating about the fate of its central characters. Henry Beauchamp and Julia Beauchamp were attempting to travel through the stones with their infant son William, while Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie had finally secured their future together, only to face the looming threat of war.

Those unanswered questions have fuelled months of discussion among the show's devoted audience.

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Season 2 Picks Up After Major Cliffhanger

The newly released trailer suggests season 2 will waste little time addressing the consequences of the first season's finale. Whether Henry and Julia successfully returned to their own time remains unclear, though the footage suggests a painful separation.

In one of the teaser's most notable moments, Henry says in voiceover, 'I wake every morning knowing that something is missing.' The sequence is followed by glimpses of Julia with baby William and a brief appearance of their young daughter Claire.

The trailer stops short of confirming exactly what happened during their attempted journey through the stones. That ambiguity appears deliberate. While many viewers have interpreted the footage as evidence that Henry returned home alone, neither Starz nor MGM+ has officially confirmed the family's circumstances. Until the series premieres, those theories remain speculation.

The official synopsis offers only broad clues about the direction of the new episodes. According to the description, both central couples will once again find themselves tested by events beyond their control as Scotland's clans choose sides during the Jacobite Uprising of 1715.

That historical backdrop raises the stakes considerably for Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Their relationship survived family opposition and dramatic escape attempts in season 1, but war introduces a challenge that neither romance nor determination can easily overcome.

The trailer reflects that tension. At one point, Ellen remarks, 'War is brutal and unfair,' underscoring the difficult choices confronting the pair as Brian faces pressure to answer the Highland call to arms.

Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Cast Returns As Fan Excitement Builds

Alongside lead actors Jeremy Irvine, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, several familiar faces from season 1 are set to return.

The supporting cast includes Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Their return signals continuity for a series that has increasingly positioned itself as more than a companion piece to Outlander. What began as a prequel focused on family origins has evolved into a story with its own emotional weight and dedicated following.

That was evident in the reaction to the season 2 announcement. Fans quickly filled social media comment sections following the trailer's release.

One viewer wrote, 'Nothing could have prepared us for what a gift this series has been. I am so excited for S2!'

Another declared, 'I AM SO READY TO GET BACK INTO THE WORLD OF OUTLANDER!!!!'

Others focused on the lengthy wait until September. One fan described the trailer as a 'serotonin booster' and joked about wanting to skip ahead several months, while another said the preview gave them 'chills' after feeling 'adrift' without new episodes.

Read more Katie Price Is Reportedly Making Desperate Calls to an Ex While Lee Andrews Is in Jail Katie Price Is Reportedly Making Desperate Calls to an Ex While Lee Andrews Is in Jail

The enthusiasm reflects a notable challenge that Blood Of My Blood appears to have overcome. Spin-offs often struggle to escape comparisons with the shows that inspired them. Yet the prequel has arrived at a moment when longtime viewers are searching for a new connection to the wider Outlander universe following the conclusion of Jamie and Claire Fraser's story.

Whether season 2 can match those expectations remains to be seen. The trailer promises separation, conflict, and emotional upheaval, but it carefully avoids revealing the answers fans most want. For now, viewers are left with fragments rather than certainty, and perhaps that is exactly what the producers intended as the countdown to September begins.