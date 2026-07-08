The Pitt stormed the 2026 Emmy race with 25 nominations on Wednesday, as the Television Academy unveiled a line‑up that pushed newcomers Widow's Bay and Love Story to the fore and left former heavyweights such as Euphoria largely on the margins. The full list, released in early July ahead of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in September, set out in blunt terms which series voters rallied behind this year and which will head into the autumn without their expected awards backing.

For context, the news followed weeks of campaigning and forecasts that had centred on a familiar handful of prestige titles. Instead, The Pitt and Hacks dominated the tallies while a cluster of fresh entries and anthology series made inroads. The Academy confirmed nominees across acting, writing, directing and programme categories on Wednesday. The results point to both the concentration of votes around a small number of favourites and the commercial lift that even a single nomination can offer to smaller productions.

Read more Voicemails for Isabelle: Netflix's New Movie Is Exploding Online After Winning Over Audiences Voicemails for Isabelle: Netflix's New Movie Is Exploding Online After Winning Over Audiences

Why The Pitt's 25 Nods Are A Game Changer

The Pitt's haul of nominations positions it as the year's clear frontrunner and shows how a focused set of critical favourites can draw voter attention across the ballot. The show's 25 nominations span lead and supporting acting slots, technical categories and top series contention, signalling that studios and streamers can still convert prestige into awards momentum. For the many craftspeople behind the series, those nominations are more than prestige: they are leverage, for future budgets, for global distribution deals and for bargaining power when contracts come up. That ripple effect is one reason nomination season has commercial implications as well as ceremonial ones.

Newcomers Who Cut Through The Noise

Widow's Bay and Love Story emerged as the most visible surprise entrants. Widow's Bay appeared across comedy series and supporting acting categories, its presence reflecting a tight, well‑organised campaign and a show that connected with a slice of voters who have often favoured longer‑running properties. Love Story, an anthology limited series, secured several nominations including a lead actress nod that put Sarah Pidgeon in the spotlight, marking the series as an awards contender. Pluribus also registered as a rising title, gathering support in drama categories where it had not been widely predicted to challenge incumbents. These nominations deliver immediate exposure. For actors, writers and directors working on modestly budgeted projects, an Emmy nod can translate into significant career momentum.

Snubs, Rules And The Shows Left Out

The nominations list also highlighted structural quirks and notable omissions. Sam Levinson's final season of Euphoria received only a single major acting nomination for Zendaya, a result that surprised many observers given the show's past awards profile. That outcome narrows the season's awards prospects and is likely to feature in industry conversations as voters' preferences shift. Separately, Heated Rivalry was omitted from programme categories after the Academy ruled it ineligible because it was fully financed in Canada. The show's visibility still helped breakout performer Connor Storrie secure a guest actor nod for a separate appearance on a late‑night variety programme. The contrast shows how regulatory boundaries can keep a popular title out of direct contention even when individual performers linked to it remain on voters' radar.

When New Hits Squeeze Old Favourites

When new series gain ground on the ballot, established shows can miss out on the kind of annual awards lift that supports careers and renewals. Several previously dominant programmes landed fewer major nominations than expected, a change that points to voter interest in different voices and formats this year. The effect is practical. Actors and behind‑the‑camera talent who anticipated Emmy recognition may find their negotiating position weaker, while small production companies that did secure nominations can use the attention to seek further commissions and improve their distribution terms. It amounts to a shift in where industry visibility and opportunity sit.

What The Race Looks Like From Here

With the nominations confirmed, campaigning will intensify through to the ceremony on 14 September 2026, and voters' final choices will determine whether the newcomers turn nominations into wins or whether the leading titles retain their hold. Industry figures will also study the list for signs of longer‑term change. The question is whether voters are endorsing risk and novelty or reacting to particularly effective campaigns. Either way, the line‑up has already altered the conversation around several shows and is expected to influence development decisions for networks and streamers in the coming year.

Emmy Nominations Full List

Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Limited Or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death By Lightning

Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Television Movie

Heads Of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet On Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War