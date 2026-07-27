'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6 ended on one of its starkest cliffhangers yet, leaving the fate of Lord Corlys Velaryon in doubt. After surviving years of naval campaigns, court intrigue and the deaths of his wife and children, the Sea Snake appeared to fall into the hands of Team Green in a late‑night ambush.

Now, the newly released trailer for Episode 7 has fans asking the same question: what happened to Corlys Velaryon, and is he really dead? The preview offers a few clues, but George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood' may provide an even bigger hint about what lies ahead.

Corlys' Fate Left Hanging in Episode 7 Teaser

Episode 6 concluded with Corlys and his men celebrating after completing a mission. However, his party is attacked by Hightower forces led by Jon Roxton, Ormund Hightower's lieutenant. During the chaotic confrontation, the Lord of Driftmark was overwhelmed by several men, who put a rope around his neck.

Crucially, however, viewers never actually saw him die. That omission has fuelled speculation that HBO is setting up another twist rather than killing off one of Team Black's most experienced commanders. The Episode 7 trailer reinforces that possibility by showing the war continuing without explicitly confirming Corlys' death.

What Happens to Corlys in 'Fire & Blood'?

Warning: Book spoilers follow.

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Readers of 'Fire & Blood' know that Corlys remains one of the Dance of the Dragons' most important political figures long after many of his contemporaries have fallen.

Known throughout Westeros as the Sea Snake, Corlys is the head of House Velaryon and one of the greatest sailors in the history of the Seven Kingdoms. His voyages made House Velaryon richer than almost any other noble family, while his naval experience transformed Driftmark into a major maritime power.

During the civil war, Corlys serves as one of Queen Rhaenyra's key allies, providing the fleet that allows Team Black to challenge the Greens across Blackwater Bay and beyond.

Although he faces imprisonment, political setbacks and personal losses during the Dance, 'Fire & Blood' does not place his death at this point in the story. Instead, Corlys continues to influence the war through strategy, diplomacy and his efforts to hold together the increasingly divided Black council.

That has led many fans to believe HBO may be adapting those events rather than ending his story in Episode 6.

Why Corlys Still Matters to Team Black

Few characters possess Corlys' combination of military experience and political influence. Additionally, Steve Toussaint's portrayal of Corlys has helped make the Sea Snake one of the show's most prominent and layered figures.

By the time Season 3 reaches Episode 7, Team Black has already suffered heavy losses. Jacaerys Velaryon is gone, Rhaenys Targaryen has fallen in battle and internal tensions continue to grow among Rhaenyra's supporters.

Corlys remains one of the leaders capable of balancing those competing interests. His fleet controls vital sea routes, while his reputation commands respect from allies across Westeros. Losing him would be both an emotional and strategic setback for Rhaenyra's cause.

What the Episode 7 Trailer Really Shows

Although HBO avoids revealing Corlys' condition, the trailer focuses on the consequences of the Episode 6 cliffhanger.

The preview hints that Team Black is preparing for another confrontation while uncertainty spreads among Rhaenyra's supporters. Alicent arrives in Harrenhal while Rhaenyra confronts her sister Helaena back in King's Landing.

With Aemond continuing his campaign and the Greens attempting to build on recent gains, Corlys' absence could reshape the balance of power.

The lack of any funeral scenes or explicit confirmation of his death has led many viewers to conclude that the Sea Snake is still alive but captured and unable to return immediately.

Will Corlys Survive Episode 7?

Based on 'Fire & Blood', the odds appear to favour Corlys surviving beyond this point, even if HBO changes the circumstances surrounding his capture or injuries.

The series has repeatedly altered details of George R.R. Martin's narrative while preserving its major turning points. That means Episode 7 could reveal that Corlys has been taken prisoner, allowing the show to maintain suspense without permanently removing one of its central commanders.

Whether the Sea Snake escapes captivity, returns to command the Velaryon fleet or faces a new storyline created for television, Episode 7 is set to answer one of Season 3's key questions and show whether Team Black can continue the war without one of its leading figures.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6 is currently available for streaming. 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 7 has not yet been given an official title. It will air on Monday at 2.00am BST on Sky Atlantic HD.