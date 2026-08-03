Is Cote de Pablo returning to NCIS Season 24? The question has taken on renewed momentum after Michael Weatherly confirmed at Comic-Con Midlands that NCIS: Tony & Ziva remains part of the franchise's official canon, even as he prepares for a season-long return to the flagship CBS drama.

Weatherly's comeback is already official, but CBS has yet to announce whether de Pablo will reprise her role as Ziva David. That silence has prompted fresh speculation among fans, particularly because the Paramount+ spinoff concluded with Tony DiNozzo and Ziva finally rebuilding their relationship after years apart.

With Tony now returning to Washington, viewers are asking the obvious question, where does that leave Ziva?

Michael Weatherly Says NCIS: Tony & Ziva Is Official Canon

During his appearance at Comic-Con Midlands, Weatherly confirmed that the events of NCIS: Tony & Ziva remain part of the official NCIS timeline.

Although he stopped short of revealing plot details about Season 24, the confirmation settles one important point. CBS is not treating the spinoff as a standalone side story or alternate continuity. Instead, Tony's upcoming return will take place after the events of the Paramount+ series. That matters because the spinoff significantly changed where Tony's story ended.

After years of separation following Ziva's apparent death and eventual return, the series saw the pair reconcile and commit to rebuilding their lives together while raising their daughter, Tali, in Paris. Any appearance by Tony in the flagship series now has to fit within that established storyline.

Why Fans Think Ziva Could Return

Weatherly did not confirm that de Pablo will appear in Season 24, and CBS has made no casting announcement regarding her involvement. Still, many fans believe her return remains a realistic possibility.

Unlike previous guest appearances, Tony is reportedly expected to appear across much of the upcoming season rather than making a brief cameo. That naturally raises questions about how the show will explain his absence from his family if Ziva remains entirely off screen.

The writers have several options. Tony could become involved in a high-priority NCIS investigation that temporarily takes him back to Washington while Ziva and Tali remain in Paris.Alternatively, the series could bring Ziva back for a limited guest arc that explains the family's circumstances before allowing Tony's story to continue.

Neither scenario has been confirmed, but both would remain consistent with the events established in NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

The discussion has quickly spread across social media, where longtime fans have been debating how the writers will handle Tony's return.

On Reddit, viewers have been dissecting the timeline between the spinoff and Season 24, while posts on X have questioned whether Tony's family can realistically go unmentioned if he returns to NCIS headquarters for an extended period. That attention reflects something unique about the franchise.

After more than two decades on television, NCIS has built a loyal audience that closely follows character continuity. Major storylines, particularly those involving Tony and Ziva, remain among the show's most discussed topics years after the characters originally departed.

Their relationship has long been considered one of the defining emotional arcs of the series, making any future developments especially significant to viewers.

CBS Has Embraced Legacy Characters

Recent seasons have shown that CBS is willing to revisit familiar faces. Weatherly briefly returned during Season 21's tribute to the late David McCallum's Ducky Mallard, while de Pablo previously reprised Ziva for a multi-episode storyline in Season 17 after years away from the series.

The network has increasingly leaned into legacy characters as part of its broader strategy, reconnecting current storylines with fan-favourite figures from earlier seasons.That approach does not guarantee Ziva's return, but it demonstrates that the door has remained open.

A short guest appearance would allow the series to acknowledge Tony's current family life without fundamentally changing the focus of the ensemble cast.

Has Cote de Pablo Been Confirmed for NCIS Season 24?

At this stage, the answer is no. CBS has officially confirmed Michael Weatherly's return, but neither the network nor Paramount+ has announced that de Pablo will appear alongside him. There have also been no production updates confirming filming involvement or guest appearances.

For now, any reports suggesting Ziva will return remain speculative. What Weatherly's comments have done, however, is remove one possibility from the conversation. Because NCIS: Tony & Ziva remains official canon, the flagship series cannot simply ignore the life Tony built after leaving NCIS.

Whether that continuity is addressed through dialogue, a brief appearance from Ziva, or a larger reunion remains to be seen. Until CBS makes an official announcement, fans will have to wait. But with Tony returning and the spinoff firmly established as part of the NCIS timeline, questions surrounding Ziva's future are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.