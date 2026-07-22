Aemond Targaryen may already rank among Westeros' most feared figures, yet actor Ewan Mitchell says Season 3 of 'House of the Dragon' is about to pull back the curtain on the one‑eyed prince in a way viewers have not seen before.

Speaking after the dramatic events of Episode 5, Mitchell has opened up about Aemond's emotional journey, hinting that the ruthless dragonrider is entering a new chapter that will reveal 'his true colours' and set up some of the biggest developments still to come in the Dance of the Dragons.

He also suggested that Episode 5 is only the calm before Aemond launches one of his most devastating campaigns yet.

Ewan Mitchell on Showing a Different Side of Aemond

Mitchell, who has portrayed Aemond since Season 1, revealed in an interview that despite the prince's harsh reputation, he has always viewed the character through the lens of the lonely boy audiences first met years ago.

'I always empathise with that little kid in Season 1,' Mitchell said, explaining that Aemond was bullied for being different before growing into one of the realm's most dangerous warriors. He added that Season 3 is finally allowing audiences to see 'Aemond's true colours,' suggesting there is more beneath the hardened exterior than viewers may have realised.

Episode 5 marks a significant turning point for the character. After suffering both physical and emotional setbacks, Aemond finds an unexpected source of comfort in Alys Rivers, played by Gayle Rankin.

Their long‑awaited interactions have already become one of the season's biggest talking points, particularly among readers of George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', who know the pair's relationship plays a pivotal role in the wider story.

Rather than immediately focusing on the darker aspects of their connection from the source material, HBO has portrayed Aemond and Alys with an unexpectedly gentle tone.

In Episode 5, Alys nurses the wounded prince, calms his nightmares and offers him compassion at a moment when he is more vulnerable than ever before. Mitchell suggested that these quieter moments are essential to understanding who Aemond is beneath his fearsome reputation.

Read more 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4: What Happened to Aemond Targaryen? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4: What Happened to Aemond Targaryen?

The actor also revealed that his preparation for the role has been influenced by previous collaborations, including working with filmmaker Emerald Fennell.

Mitchell explained that those experiences helped shape his approach to portraying Aemond's psychology, allowing him to balance the prince's brutality with flashes of humanity.

That mix has become one of Aemond's defining traits throughout the series. Since claiming the mighty dragon Vhagar and becoming one of the Greens' most prominent military leaders, he has been driven by grief, resentment and an unwavering belief in his own destiny.

Season 3 now appears set to explore the emotional scars that have shaped those ambitions rather than presenting him as a straightforward villain.

What Is Aemond's Next Big Move?

Mitchell has also indicated that Aemond's journey is far from over. Although he would not reveal specifics, he did hint that Aemond's darkest chapter is still to come.

'What makes him so dangerous is that just when you think he has nothing left in the tank, it's like, 'Guess again',' he said. 'It's not a question of whether he's going to do evil. It's inevitable that he will do it. And it will be brutal and it will be fast.'

Readers of 'Fire & Blood' know Aemond still has several pivotal moments ahead, although HBO may adapt those events differently. With that in mind, viewers can expect Aemond to return in the latter half of Season 3 with a higher body count.

As the Dance of the Dragons grows increasingly bloody, Aemond remains one of the conflict's most unpredictable players.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 6 will air on 26 July on Sky Atlantic HD.