The fourth episode of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 is still hours from airing, yet details of the instalment have already appeared online. Leaks about the new chapter are circulating as viewers wait to see how the war for the Iron Throne will unfold.

So what will happen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4? Could Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen discover what Ormund Hightower is planning in the town of Tumbleton? And will viewers finally meet the real Daeron Targaryen after Team Black were fooled by an imposter last week?

'House Of The Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4 Leak Hints At New Faces In Tumbleton

Just like its predecessor 'Game of Thrones', the HBO prequel has had episodes appear online before their scheduled release. In the case of 'House of the Dragon', the first four episodes of the third season were reported to have leaked before its premiere.

So what could happen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4? Without revealing too much of the plot, the upcoming episode will introduce new characters who will play a role in moving the story forward. These characters are show originals who are not mentioned in George R R Martin's book 'Fire and Blood'.

The new characters have already appeared in the 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4 teaser, which also confirms that they are residents of Tumbleton, the town seized by Ormund Hightower at the end of last week's episode.

In Episode 3, Rhaenyra learned that Ormund had taken over the town and that a dragon was being kept within Tumbleton. Just before the revelation from the dragonkeeper, she also discovered that they had captured a pretender instead of the real Prince Daeron.

Will The Real Daeron Targaryen Finally Appear?

It was revealed in the previous episode that the boy surrendered to Daemon Targaryen was an imposter forced by Ormund to pretend to be the young prince. Since then, viewers have been asking whether Daeron will receive his official introduction in Episode 4.

Read more 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 3: Where is The Real Daeron Targaryen? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 3: Where is The Real Daeron Targaryen?

Although Daeron is not shown in the teaser, it offers a hint that he will be working with Ormund as they take control of Tumbleton. In the teaser, the dragon Tessarion is seen flying over the town, appearing to be guided by an unseen rider. In addition, Ormund is shown watching something burn, suggesting that Tessarion is being ordered to use dragonfire.

What The Episode 4 Teaser Reveals About Aegon, Larys And Mysaria

The 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4 teaser also shows the disfigured Aegon Targaryen interacting with lowborns as he and Larys Strong arrive in an unknown town. Mysaria is seen advising Rhaenyra to appoint a Master of Coin who could take the blame for the treasury being emptied.

One of the key moments in the teaser shows Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower travelling to Harrenhal, where they encounter Alys and demand to know where Aemond Targaryen is. Alys replies, 'Oh my,' as if she had not realised she was speaking to a prince.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4 has not yet been given an official title. It will air on Monday at 2.00am BST on Sky Atlantic HD.