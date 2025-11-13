Oscar-winning actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine have taken a surprising leap towards artificial intelligence after officially approving AI-generated versions of their voices through a deal with ElevenLabs.

The agreement allows the New York-based AI studio company to use the voices of the actors in creative projects. However, it raises questions about the future of celebrity work in Hollywood, especially for voice actors.

McConaughey, who has collaborated with the company since 2002, together with Caine, joins a growing number of stars embracing AI in their field.

AI Cloning of Actors' Voices: Who's Behind It?

ElevenLabs' 'Iconic Voices Marketplace', which will feature McConaughey and Caine, enables brands and creators to license authentic celebrity voices for AI-generated content.

The Guardian reports that the platform aims to address an ethical challenge in the entertainment industry, which is how to balance the preservation of an actor's distinct voice with respect for their rights and legacy.

Speaking on the issue of AI at hand, Caine said in a statement 'For years, I've lent my voice to stories that moved people — tales of courage, of wit, of the human spirit'. He emphasised that the initiative is 'not about replacing voices, it's about amplifying them'. The company's stated goal of using technology is to celebrate human expression rather than replace it.

McConaughey, who also invested in ElevenLabs, explained that the partnership will allow him to translate his newsletter, Lyrics of Living', into a Spanish-language audio version using his AI voice. 'I'm impressed by ElevenAlbs and want to reach and connect with even more people', he said.

The Interstellar actor sees AI as a way to extend the reach of his work to audiences who might not otherwise have access to it.

The 'Iconic Voices Marketplace' not only includes living actors. It also features historical figures like John Wayne, Rock Hudson, and Judy Garland. This approach allows fans and creators to experience the voices of legends long after their passing, potentially rekindling interest in classic performances.

Modern celebrities like Liza Minnelli and Art Garfunkel are also part of the platform.

AI in Hollywood

With AI-generated voices that could be used in films, commercials, and audiobooks, critics argue that actors could face challenges in creative control and compensation. This may favour veteran actors who want to earn, though not as much, by just allowing their voice to be used in content without being physically present. But not fresh Hollywood faces.

However, Max Max series director, George Miller, recently noted that AI is 'here to stay and change things', noting that a wide industry consensus will soon accept technology and its central role in filmmaking and performance.

McConaughey and Caine's deals may serve as a blueprint for other actors considering how to integrate AI into their careers responsibly.

ElevenLabs was last valued at about $5.6 billion (£4.6 billion), an indicator of strong investor confidence in the market for AI-driven creative tools. It won't be long before more actors explore AI partnerships to earn. But the rules of collaborations need to be 'written' to protect young actors from exploitation.