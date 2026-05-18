Betty Robison, the long‑time co‑host and wife of American televangelist James Robison, has stepped into the spotlight following his death at the age of 82 in May 2026. Her decades‑long partnership with the founder of LIFE Outreach International and co‑host of the daily Christian television programme 'LIFE Today' has made her a familiar figure across global Christian broadcasting networks and online platforms.

Born Betty Freeman, she is an author, speaker and television host who has helped shape the identity of the couple's ministry over more than 60 years. She grew up in a working‑class Christian family in Texas and later moved with her parents to Pasadena, where they attended the Baptist church led by Rev HD Hale, the man who had earlier taken in her future husband as a child.

Who Is Betty Robison, James Robison's Wife?

It was at Pasadena High School that Betty first met James Robison, then a teenager navigating a difficult upbringing marked by poverty, instability and trauma. The two married on 23 February 1963, at the age of 19, beginning what would become a 63‑year marriage intertwined with full‑time ministry.

As James gained prominence through evangelistic crusades, often addressing tens of thousands in stadiums and arenas, Betty appeared alongside him in church‑based events and later in the television studio, gradually becoming a recognised voice in her own right.

The Couple's Work On LIFE Today

By the early 1990s, the Robisons had transitioned from traditional evangelistic crusades to a talk‑show‑style format with 'LIFE Today', which aired around the world on networks such as Trinity Broadcasting Network and Daystar.

The programme featured interviews with speakers, politicians, sports figures and 'ordinary' viewers, while also weaving in segments on the ministry's global outreach to impoverished communities. Betty co‑hosted alongside her husband on a daily basis, bringing a calm, empathetic presence that many viewers associated with the show's pastoral tone.

LIFE Outreach International, the Christian relief organisation founded by James Robison, describes the couple as having 'stewarded a ministry that has touched countless lives and will continue to impact' families around the world.

The organisation has channelled efforts into providing food, medical aid and clean drinking water to communities in Africa, Asia and Central America, with Betty frequently speaking and writing about the needs of children and families living in poverty.

Her work as part of 'LIFE Today' and LIFE Outreach International has helped define her public role far beyond the label of 'wife of a famous pastor.'

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A Shared Life Amid Personal Tragedy

James and Betty Robison's personal story has often been framed as an anchor within their public ministry.

Ministry accounts note that Betty's steady support played a key role in James's emotional and spiritual recovery from a traumatic childhood, including early years spent with a foster family and a turbulent relationship with his biological father.

The couple raised three children, including one adopted son, and later became grandparents and great‑grandparents.

Their family also endured profound loss when their daughter Robin died from throat cancer in late 2012, a grief the couple openly discussed in interviews and ministry settings.

LIFE Outreach's public communications have described the Robisons as partners who together sought to 'share the Gospel and bring hope, help and healing to those in need around the world,' a sentiment echoed in tributes following James's death.

As attention now turns to Betty Robison in the wake of her husband's passing, her role as co‑host of 'LIFE Today' and co‑leader of LIFE Outreach International positions her as a central figure in the ongoing work that both she and James helped build.