Al Robertson and his wife Lisa Robertson have described how their decades-long marriage almost collapsed in Louisiana after her affair, with the Duck Dynasty star telling Fox News Digital he initially believed 'it was probably over' before the couple slowly rebuilt their relationship through faith, counselling and a renewed commitment to each other.

The Robertsons are hardly strangers to public scrutiny. Al, now 61 and the eldest son of Phil and Kay Robertson, became known to television audiences as the quietly spoken pastor-brother in Duck Dynasty, the hit reality series built around the Louisiana duck call empire.

"Duck Dynasty" stars Alan and Lisa Robertson opened up about overcoming their marital struggles in a new interview with Fox News Digital. https://t.co/1UT618Xq1S — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 15, 2026

Long before the cameras arrived, Al and Lisa were high school sweethearts who married in 1984, raised two daughters, Anna and Alex, and appeared from the outside to have settled into a familiar small-town rhythm, he in ministry and she focused on home and children. Behind that image, both now admit, their life together had deep, unattended cracks.

The Marriage They Nearly Lost

Al told the outlet that Lisa, when they first met, was 'a good girl' who had already lived through 'some hard things' before adulthood and dreamed of a 'knight in shining armour' who would pull her out of that pain. Al concedes he did not live up to that fantasy.

'I just wasn't that guy in the early years,' he reflected, acknowledging he had 'made a lot of mistakes' himself even before Lisa's affair ever came into view. The details of those mistakes were not laid out, but the implication is clear, this was not a simple story of one partner's wrongdoing and the other's saintly response.

Duck Dynasty star reveals how he discovered wife's affair with old flame… and the move that saved marriage https://t.co/hPMQm3VG8L — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 15, 2026

As his pastoral career grew, Al devoted more time to the church the Robertson family had attended for years. Travel increased, as did the hours away. The work, he says now, became a calling that quietly edged out his own household.

'To be quite honest with you, I made a huge mistake in not pulling Lisa in as a partner in what we were doing, in my career and my dreams,' he admitted. While he pushed ahead, he says Lisa was left to manage home life alone and to wrestle with 'all this internal stuff from when she was young.' He adds, with a bluntness that sounds more like regret than spin, 'I just didn't recognise it. I didn't see it.'

In that solitude, Lisa reconnected with an ex-boyfriend. At some point, Al found out. He did not gloss over the shock. For the first few weeks after the affair emerged, he said, he wavered on whether their marriage could or should survive.

'I was leaning toward thinking that it was probably over,' he recalled. Trust, he suggested, did not simply evaporate, it shattered. He questioned whether he could ever 'fully trust again' and, more pointedly, whether Lisa truly wanted to stay married to him at all.

Those are the sorts of questions couples counsellors hear every day, but they land differently when voiced by someone who once sold his family as a brand of rough-hewn, Bible-steeped wholesomeness.

Faith, Counselling and a Reckoning

Lisa describes a turning point that, to secular ears, may sound more like testimony from a church pulpit than a reality star interview. During what she called the roughest part of their marriage, she went into the backyard of their home to pray. She said she had an epiphany there, alone.

'Once I turned my life over to the Lord, out in the backyard, when I finally called out to God, He came and met me right there in the backyard,' she told Fox News Digital. 'From that day forward, I think I knew I could make it because I'd never called on Him before. I'd never asked for His help and asked Him to rescue me. But He came, and He rescued me. I think that was the most important thing I did.'

The language is overtly religious, but stripped of theology it is a description of someone finally asking for help after years of trying to outrun old damage. Lisa also turned to counselling, a practical step many religious couples still treat as something of a last resort.

According to both of them, it forced her to confront past experiences she had long pushed down. Al says it was Lisa's sustained effort, not a single dramatic moment, that persuaded him to stay.

'Duck Dynasty' star Al Robertson reveals his wife's affair nearly destroyed their marriage 15 years in — and how he fought to save it. The eldest son of Phil and Miss Kay Robertson now confronts the betrayal publicly in a new Lifetime film, telling Fox News Digital that… pic.twitter.com/K8nxN7i0Uu — Fox News Entertainment (@FoxNewsEnt) May 15, 2026

'What changed my mind and heart about Lisa was her,' he said. Friends close to her reported that she wanted the marriage to survive and was 'very sorry for what had happened.' More than that, he saw her, as he puts it, 'finally come to a reckoning in her own life.' The affair, ugly as it was, became entangled with a wider unravelling of unresolved trauma and quiet loneliness.

There is bias in how this story is told, and it is theirs. They frame Lisa's infidelity not as a wild departure from character but as the outgrowth of wounds that had never been treated and a marriage that had drifted into parallel lives.

In 1999, five years after their original wedding, Al and Lisa Robertson renewed their vows. By their account, they have been steady since then, raising their daughters and extending their reach into books, speaking events and the broader Christian media circuit.

Nothing about the original affair, beyond what they have volunteered, has been independently corroborated, and there are no external records detailing dates, messages or the ex-boyfriend's own version.

Their narrative is, by design, confessional. As with most intimate histories, readers are left weighting sincerity against the inevitable gaps and remembering that, outside the television episodes and carefully chosen interviews, no one but Al and Lisa really knows what it cost them to stay.