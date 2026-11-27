Newly obtained bodycam footage shows US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents smashing a truck driver's car window and dragging him from the vehicle despite his court-granted protection from deportation to Mexico.

Edgar Fernando Guerrero Romo was arrested outside his home in Oakland, California, on 17 October 2026, in an encounter that left him unable to walk and hospitalised for three days.

The San Francisco Chronicle obtained nearly eight hours of footage recorded by seven ICE agents through the US District Court for the Northern District of California, which is hearing Guerrero Romo's challenge to his arrest and detention.

ICE Agents Dragged Truck Driver From His Car as He Complained of Pain

Guerrero Romo was returning home when he noticed an unmarked vehicle following him, according to his court declaration.

When confronted by immigration agents, he questioned their authority to arrest him on private property and asked to see a warrant. An officer displayed what he described as an administrative warrant on his mobile phone, but Guerrero Romo refused to leave his vehicle.

One agent eventually shattered the car window with a hammer, prompting the truck driver to call 911.

At least five officers spent approximately 30 minutes attempting to pull him from the vehicle as he repeatedly complained that they were hurting him.

The agents eventually dragged him out by his arms and legs, pinned him face down and handcuffed him.

Guerrero Romo was taken to an ICE facility in San Francisco, where he required a wheelchair. He was subsequently transferred to a hospital.

According to his court declaration, doctors diagnosed him with conditions involving muscle breakdown and nerve damage.

Truck Driver Had Complied With ICE Requirements for More Than a Decade

Guerrero Romo arrived in the US from Mexico in 2002 as a teenager. He entered immigration removal proceedings following a drink-driving arrest in 2012.

In 2018, an immigration judge granted him withholding of removal, a legal protection preventing his deportation to Mexico, although it does not rule out removal to another country.

Court records show that he had attended mandatory ICE check-ins for more than a decade and held valid employment authorisation until 2029.

On 20 October, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order securing his release after finding that his continued detention likely violated his constitutional right to due process.

The government maintained that officers had acted under a valid warrant following the revocation of Guerrero Romo's order of supervision and that he had resisted arrest.

A further hearing is scheduled for 15 December.

ICE Defends Officers' Training as Immigration Lawyers Report Rising Injuries

The Chronicle identified five Bay Area residents who alleged in recent court filings that ICE agents had injured them during arrests. Three were hospitalised.

Separately, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee condemned an immigration operation on 22 November during which federal agents detained two US citizens, including a teenager, and used pepper spray against community members.

Federal authorities alleged that an officer had been struck by a rock during the confrontation, although community advocates disputed the teenager's involvement. Both detainees were subsequently released.

The Department of Homeland Security maintained that officers were trained in de-escalation and instructed to use only the force necessary.

Guerrero Romo has since returned to work but continues to experience pain. He also said he rarely leaves his home because he fears being arrested again.