Four young siblings in Georgia spent Thanksgiving without their parents, who have been in immigration detention for more than two months following a traffic stop reportedly prompted by a faulty vehicle light.

The eldest, 14-year-old Génesis Méndez, has made a simple plea: 'We ask Baby Jesus and Santa to get my mom and dad out,' she said, in comments translated from Spanish.

Detained on the Way To Work

Miriam Isamar Interiano and Manuel Antonio Méndez, both from Chinandega in Nicaragua, were driving to work in September when they were stopped in Molena, a small rural town in Pike County, about 60 miles south-west of Atlanta, Spanish news agency EFE reported.

The stop was reportedly prompted by one of the vehicle's lights having burned out. EFE did not say who carried out the stop or when the couple were transferred to ICE custody. Their family told EFE that neither parent had a criminal record or previous legal problems. The couple arrived in the US six years ago.

Since then, the pair have been held apart. Interiano has passed through immigration detention in four states: Georgia, Arizona, California and Texas, and is currently held at a detention centre in El Paso, Texas.

Méndez is being held at the Folkston ICE Processing Center in south-east Georgia, a privately run facility near the Florida border. His immigration bond has reportedly been set at about $20,000 (£15,000), but the family says it cannot afford to pay it.

'They Need Me'

The couple's four children, Génesis, 14, Manuel, eight, Ezequiel, six, and Miriam, two, are now living with their aunt, Jenifer Interiano, in a small apartment in Marietta, north-west of Atlanta.

Jenifer, herself a single mother of two, left her job to care for all six children. She told EFE she is struggling to pay rent and buy food, relies on charitable organisations and has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the family.

Speaking to her children by video call, Interiano begged to be reunited with them. 'I need to be with my children, they need me,' she said, appealing to authorities to release her on bond.

During the call, one of the children was crying, complained of body aches and appeared to have a fever, which EFE suggested could be flu.

Thanksgiving on Thursday, 26 November, came more than two months after their parents were detained. The children say they are holding on to hope that their parents will be home for Christmas. 'We hope so, we have hope,' they said.

Record Arrests and Removals

The family's case comes as the Trump administration presses ahead with its immigration crackdown. The Department of Homeland Security announced on 12 November that ICE recorded more than 491,000 arrests and 483,200 deportations in fiscal year 2026, both agency records.

Many of those detained have no criminal history. According to the Deportation Data Project, a research group that analyses government enforcement records, 42.6 per cent of people arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) between August 2025 and July 2026 had neither a criminal conviction nor pending criminal charges.

EFE did not report a response from DHS on the couple's case, or a statement from a lawyer for the family.

For now, their parents remain in custody, one in Texas and one in Georgia, while the family tries to raise money for the father's bond and seeks help to free the mother.