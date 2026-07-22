India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing mounting criticism from opposition leaders, student groups and rights activists after viral videos appeared to show Delhi Police officers using force against female student protesters during demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, has put the spotlight back on the government's handling of the exam controversy and the police response, leading to calls for accountability.

As of Tuesday, Modi had not publicly commented on the police action or the allegations surrounding the crackdown.

Viral Police Assault Video on NEET Protest

The incident unfolded during a student- and Gen-Z-led 'Sansad Chalo' march in central Delhi on Monday, where demonstrators gathered to demand accountability for alleged irregularities linked to the NEET-UG examination.

Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP of Delhi Police, slapped a girl in the face on camera.



How can a male police officer even touch a female protestor, let alone slapping her?



I hope someone sue this arrogant prick. #CJPProtests pic.twitter.com/ttkgBicfZR — Jaswinder kaur (@TheReal_Jassi) July 21, 2026

According to multiple international media reports, the protest was largely peaceful before police moved in to disperse crowds using batons. Several protesters reportedly suffered injuries, while organisers alleged excessive force and unlawful detentions.

Videos circulating online appear to show male police officers striking, dragging and pushing female student protesters during the demonstration. One widely shared clip purportedly shows an officer slapping a female demonstrator during the confrontation. The officer was later identified as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Lamba.

Look at the smiles on the faces of these two delhi police molesters after hitting a female student on her buttocks with sticks.



I'm sure even the women in their own families wouldn't feel safe around them. pic.twitter.com/ITB2k9VelB — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) July 21, 2026

The Cockroach Janta Party, the central pressure group and organiser of the march, also alleged that some officers had removed or concealed their name badges during the operation. They further claimed that women were handled by male police officers despite the presence of female personnel, raising questions over whether established policing procedures were followed.

Additional names repeatedly cited by protesters and circulated widely on social media include SHO Naveen Rathi, Hunny Dagar (Harish Dagar) and Yash Kanwat. However, the officers have not proven the allegations against them in court.

International Attention Grows on State's Response

The incident has garnered significant international attention, with global media reporting that police employed batons to break up the demonstrations. Witnesses claimed that force was used indiscriminately against students, including women who were either seated on the ground or trying to protect themselves.

Read more India Student Protest Video Goes Viral After Police Brutally Beat Demonstrators Whilst PM Modi Stays Silent India Student Protest Video Goes Viral After Police Brutally Beat Demonstrators Whilst PM Modi Stays Silent

The response from law enforcement has been characterised as excessive, with student activists asserting that female protesters faced undue violence during the crackdown.

Reports indicate that several women required hospital treatment following the clashes, while official statements stressed that police acted to maintain public order.

Opposition Demands Police Accountability

The viral footage prompted sharp political reactions across India. Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal criticised the alleged conduct of police officers, while Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called for legal action against those responsible.

'We need to name, shame and ensure social boycotts for each of these brutes and take them to court,' Moitra wrote on X.

Student organisations also alleged that instead of helping them, police responded by filing multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against demonstrators, including charges of rioting, assaulting public servants and damaging public property, rather than investigating complaints of excessive force.

Delhi Police Deny Systemic Brutality

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have denied allegations of systemic brutality, stating in a status report submitted to court that injuries occurred while officers removed protesters from restricted areas. Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed any disciplinary action against the officers named by protesters.

DCP Sandeep Lamba reportedly told local media that his uniform was torn and that he sustained a knee injury during the confrontation.

Furthermore, the NEET-UG paper leak controversy remains politically sensitive, with the latest viral videos adding to pressure on the Modi government as calls continue for an independent inquiry into both the examination scandal and the police response.