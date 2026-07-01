Five female caregivers at an IT company childcare facility in Brookefield, Bengaluru, have been booked by police after WhatsApp videos emerged allegedly showing toddlers being locked in bathrooms and placed inside a front-loading washing machine.

The footage, which appears to show children as young as two being subjected to physical punishments, was forwarded to the local Child Helpline on Monday, triggering an investigation under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Working professionals who rely on the corporate crèche to keep their children safe during office hours are now waiting for answers while investigators verify the origins and authenticity of the recordings.

Shocking Details In Bengaluru Daycare Abuse Case

The official complaint outlines a series of alleged actions against toddlers aged between two and three years. According to the complaint, the accused women routinely threatened the young children whenever they cried or caused a minor disturbance in the playroom. Police say it is the physical nature of the alleged punishments that has drawn particular scrutiny from investigating officers.

The videos show crying toddlers subjected to physical punishments. In one clip, a child is placed inside a front-loading washing machine. Other footage reveals children forced to sit inside a western toilet bowl while having water sprayed into their mouths using a jet spray.

Police state the accused caregivers routinely used these methods, along with locking toddlers in bathrooms, to silence them when they caused minor disturbances in the playroom.

Corporate daycare facilities are heavily relied upon by working professionals. The fact that such alleged abuses could occur within an IT campus has raised concerns among parents regarding safety and oversight.

Absolute Horror ! Toddlers who were left at a daycare facility in Bengaluru's Capgemini Technology Services office were allegedly subjected to physical abuse, punished by locking them in bathrooms, faucets sprayed on thier faces and much more. FIR registered, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/CbnGcdcAUs — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) July 1, 2026

Law Enforcement Probe Into Viral Abuse Footage

A senior police officer overseeing the investigation confirmed that the five women named in the complaint are currently undergoing questioning. Law enforcement teams are examining the digital files to establish when the incidents took place and to identify all the victims involved.

While the videos have prompted public concern, investigators must follow procedural guidelines to authenticate the WhatsApp footage before formalising any arrests.

This digital verification is a key step, as officers need to confirm the authenticity of the footage, including when the incidents took place. The police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, a legal framework used to prosecute those who assault or neglect minors under their supervision.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether other children at the centre might have been subjected to similar treatment off camera. Authorities are examining the videos and gathering further evidence to determine the full extent of the suspected abuse.

🚨 Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Five women booked after toddlers were allegedly forced into a washing machine and abused at a daycare. The accused have been taken in for questioning. Investigation is underway.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/wQrCdaNl4i — Smriti Sharmaa (@SmritiSharma_) July 1, 2026

Parents' Trust In Corporate Creches Under Scrutiny

The situation has unsettled the local corporate community. Under Indian law, companies of this size are required to provide onsite childcare, and working parents rely heavily on these centres. Many are now re-evaluating the safety of the institutions they had trusted.

While the five accused women have not yet been formally arrested, their continued questioning marks the first phase of the legal process. Officers remain focused on gathering corroborated evidence to ensure that any final charges reflect the nature of the alleged abuse.