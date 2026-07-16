Most reporters would have stepped back from the camera. Rachel Menitoff kept going, calmly delivering a live weather update as a large cockroach crawled across her chest on air.

The KTLA reporter's composure during the unscripted moment has since turned a routine heat wave update into one of the most shared local news clips of the week.

Why Rachel Menitoff's Live Report Went Viral

Menitoff was reporting from Sherman Oaks on the lingering effects of Southern California's heat wave when the bug landed on her shoulder and appeared to crawl across her chest. As she spoke, the large bug scurried across her stomach, chest and neck before jumping onto her microphone and flying off.

Despite the distraction, Menitoff did not break concentration and continued delivering her report in full. Only after the live shot had ended did she finally brush the insect away, telling colleagues, 'Oh gosh. Oh, I feel something.'

SURPRISE LANDING

An insect crashed @KTLA reporter @RachelMenitoff's live shot last night, and we must praise her professionalism. Who else could remain this cool!? pic.twitter.com/a0naM2zxq9 — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) July 15, 2026

The clip shared on X has since gone viral, with many praising the KTLA weather reporter for her calm response and composure, and saying they would have reacted differently.

How Viewers Reacted To Her Composure On Air

The clip spread quickly online, drawing a wave of reaction from viewers surprised by Menitoff's nerve. Many admitted they could not have managed the same restraint, with several joking they would have screamed, flinched or dropped the microphone rather than finish the segment.

Others focused less on the reporter and more on the cockroach itself, describing its size with a mix of shock and disbelief. A number of commenters called for Menitoff to be recognised for her professionalism, with some half-jokingly suggesting she deserved an award, or at least a drink, for getting through the report without reacting.

'What a classy professional! I'd lose my mind,' one commented. Another added, 'I hope Rachel had a frosty margarita waiting for her by the end of her shift, and a gift certificate to Burke Williams from KTLA management!'

A smaller group of viewers were more sceptical, suggesting her calm reaction after the segment showed she had known about the insect the entire time, rather than only just noticing it once the cameras stopped rolling.

What Rachel Menitoff Said After The Clip Aired Again

The following morning, KTLA 5's anchors replayed the footage on the 'Morning News' and praised Menitoff's response on air. She later confirmed she had known about the cockroach throughout the report but had made a deliberate choice not to react.

'I knew it was on me,' she said. 'But I knew if I took notice of it, I wouldn't be able to continue on with the report. So I said to myself, just get through this moment and then kind of shake it off.'

Menitoff also noted the subject of the story she had been covering when the insect appeared. 'Ironically, the story was about the extreme heat in the Valley, and these cockroaches are attracted to the heat and the warm temperatures and our camera lights,' she said. 'So, it was sort of the perfect environment for the roaches.'

The full clip, along with the KTLA 5 team's on-air reaction the next morning, has continued to circulate widely, with viewers still weighing in days after the original report first aired.