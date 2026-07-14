Sonam Wangchuk, the renowned engineer, education reformer and environmental activist from Ladakh, has become the centre of attention in India as his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi enters its 17th day.

The protest, linked to a student-led movement, has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the education system and demands for accountability from the government.

Wangchuk's declining health has led to appeals from political leaders and supporters urging him to end his fast, with updates stating that he has lost more than 8 kg and started losing muscle mass.

Despite these concerns, Wangchuk has refused to withdraw the hunger strike, saying the focus should remain on why the government has not entered into dialogue. His protest has attracted support from leaders across political parties, bringing renewed attention to his decades-long work in education, sustainability and environmental protection.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Concerns During Protest

Calls for Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike increased on Tuesday after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared details about the activist's health condition. Dipke said Wangchuk has begun losing muscle mass and is experiencing immense pain during the ongoing protest.

According to the update shared by Dipke on X, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the hunger strike, while his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70. The CJP founder also shared details of a conversation in which he requested Wangchuk to call off the fast.

Dipke said, 'He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue."'

Day 17 of Sonam Sir’s Hunger-Strike.



He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast.



He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won’t even have a dialogue.” pic.twitter.com/xPKFqJz4vL — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 14, 2026

The hunger strike began after Wangchuk joined the wider CJP protest on June 28. The organisation had started its agitation on June 20 against education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On the 16th day of the strike, Dipke had shared another health update, stating that Wangchuk had lost 8.2 kg, with his blood glucose level recorded at 67 and blood pressure at 107/70.

Dipke also appealed to the government not to allow the protest to become a 'battle of egos', stating that human lives were involved. He said recognising a mistake was not a weakness but showed accountability and a willingness to make corrections.

Several political leaders have also expressed concern over Wangchuk's health while extending support to the protest. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra urged him to end his hunger strike while continuing his fight.

Sonam Sir @Wangchuk66 your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2026

'Sonam Sir, your fast has united this country's youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn't care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight,' Moitra wrote.

A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party, led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi, visited the protest site on Monday and expressed support for the movement. CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, along with senior party leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, also visited the site and backed the demands. They extended support for the proposed peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also announced support for Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke's movement. In a post on X, Thackeray said, 'We, on behalf of Shiv Sena, hereby declare our support for the movement of Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke.'

Had a call with Shiv Sena chief @OfficeofUT, who expressed deep concern over Sonam Sir’s rapidly deteriorating health. He earnestly appealed to Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike, saying that his well-being is of utmost importance.



Would like to thank Uddhav Sir for his… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 14, 2026

However, he also appealed to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike due to concerns over his health. Dipke later thanked Thackeray for his support and compassion during what he described as a difficult period.

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Sonam Wangchuk's Legacy In Education And Environment

Sonam Wangchuk is an Indian engineer, innovator, environmentalist and education reformer from Ladakh. He is best known as the founder of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an organisation focused on alternative education and sustainable development.

Wangchuk gained wider recognition among Indian audiences as the real-life inspiration behind the character Phunsukh Wangdu in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots. His work in education and innovation has made him one of the most recognised figures from Ladakh.

One of his major achievements is the creation of the Ice Stupa project, which focuses on storing winter water as artificial glaciers that can later be used during dry seasons. The project reflects his focus on finding solutions for communities facing environmental challenges.

In 2018, Wangchuk received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for his work. He has also been recognised internationally for his efforts in sustainable development, climate action and Himalayan ecology.

Before his current hunger strike, Wangchuk was known for campaigns focused on protecting Ladakh's fragile ecosystem and demanding greater safeguards for the region. His earlier protests called for constitutional protections, including Sixth Schedule safeguards, along with statehood and stronger local governance protections for Ladakh.

PEACEFUL MARCH TO THE PARLIAMENT, 20th JULY

Thanks for all your messages to break my Hunger Strike, but that wouldn't help the 20 students who committed suicide nor will that help protect the mountains of Ladakh or the rivers of India. If you really want to help then do a little… pic.twitter.com/XvQ1CRIlTW — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 8, 2026

His latest protest has once again placed him at the centre of a national discussion. The movement is demanding accountability over alleged education system issues, including concerns related to examinations. The CJP has also demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore (£86,000 GBP) compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to alleged examination irregularities.

The organisation has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, which coincides with the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Beyond political leaders, Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has also received attention from public figures and online communities. Actor Omi Vaidya, who played the character Chatur in 3 Idiots, extended support to Wangchuk and referred to him as the real-life inspiration behind the film's character Phunsukh Wangdu. His message encouraged people to stand with the education reformer during the ongoing protest.

Actor Zeenat Aman also expressed support for Wangchuk's cause and urged authorities to engage in dialogue. Her remarks focused on the need for communication between those in power and citizens raising concerns through peaceful demonstrations.

Online discussions around the protest have largely focused on Wangchuk's health and the continuation of his hunger strike. Many users on social media platforms have expressed concern over his weight loss while also supporting the demands raised by the protesters. Discussions have also highlighted the planned march to Parliament on July 20, with supporters calling attention to the movement and asking for wider awareness.