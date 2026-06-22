England may experience the worst heatwave since 1976 this week. Not only will the temperature rise, but people's wallets will also be burning up.

Understandably, people are buying cooling appliances, heat-appropriate clothing, and more hydrating items during a heatwave. So, how much more should Britons expect to spend this week and the rest of the summer?

£150 - £300 Heatwave Tax

Households are expected to spend between £150 and £300 ($198 and $396) to survive the heat that is expected to get as high as 38 °C.

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British homes are made to keep people warm, as the weather in the UK is generally mild and damp. But as climate change became a reality, more people are acquiring air conditioning. It was reported last May that some four million homes in the UK now have air conditioning.

But that is not yet the majority. According to the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, there are around 25.6 million homes in England.

Cooling systems cost about £2,500 ($3,310) per room, according to records from Debonair Cooling. However, most houses are not built to have cooling systems, so households may purchase between £250 and £400 ($330 to $530) for smaller bedrooms, and around £600 and £900 ($804 and $1,206) for larger rooms or the living room.

While those mentioned are one-time costs, the electricity bill is another story. According to experts, portable air conditioning may cost an estimated £51.9 ($68.70) a month per item when used for nine hours a day. Air conditioning systems may cost around £80 ($105.9) a month per room.

Incidentally, about 5% to 10% is expected to increase in the refrigeration costs because the compressor is more likely to work harder when the environment is warm.

Shopping, Hydration, Ice cream

Buying habits also tend to shift during the summer, especially during periods of extreme heat.

Heatwaves often drive demand for cooling, hydrating, and convenient food and drink options. Popular purchases include ice cream, bottled water, energy drinks, and iced coffee.

Ice cream has not only seen higher demand but also rising prices in some areas. Along the Welsh coast, a popular destination for people seeking relief from the heat, the cost of a scoop has increased from around £2.50 ($3.31) to at least £3.33 ($4.41).

Other heat-related products have also experienced a surge in sales. One retailer reported selling fans at a rate of three units per minute, while ice cube sales have tripled. Cooling masks have likewise become one of the season's best-selling items.

For many households, spending on cooling products, hydration essentials, and summer treats can easily range from £60 ($79.42) to £100 ($132.37).

Data from the British Retail Consortium shows that UK retail sales rose by 3.7% in May compared with the same period last year. Food sales increased by 3.9%, while sales of summer-related non-food items such as sunglasses, cooling bedding, and outdoor toys climbed by 3.5%.

Many consumers also chose to shop online to avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures, contributing to a 10.6% year-on-year increase in online sales.

Spending on clothing and heatwave-related purchases is expected to reach between £40 and £120 ($52.95 to $158.84) per household this month.

Among the most important summer essentials are reusable water bottles, portable fans, sunscreen, and hats, all of which can help people stay cool and protected during periods of extreme heat.