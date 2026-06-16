More EU nationals are now leaving the UK than arriving — the first sustained reversal in decades. For many who came seeking opportunity, the city that once promised everything is no longer delivering.

For decades, London was a promise. Italians, Greeks, Spanish, Eastern Europeans — they came for better wages, better opportunities, a more dynamic life. The city glittered. It seemed worth the risk.

That glitter is fading.

The Numbers Behind the Exodus

Since 2022, more EU citizens have left the UK than arrived. Between 2021 and 2025, approximately 162,000 more EU nationals departed than came, according to the Migration Observatory at Oxford University.

The numbers tell one story. The people behind them tell another.

A City That Has Become Unaffordable

The cost of living has made London increasingly unsustainable for those who came to work rather than to invest. The Guardian reports that average private rents now stand at around £2,736 per month, while the Office for National Statistics data show food prices rose 37.2% between 2020 and 2025. Everything has climbed, from transport and utilities to daily expenses.

Many workers in hospitality, retail and services — sectors that for years absorbed wave after wave of new arrivals from the continent — now find themselves economically trapped, sharing overcrowded flats into their thirties with no realistic path to anything more stable. EU employment in hospitality alone has fallen 37% since 2019 according to Migration Observatory data. Working full-time is no longer enough to save, to plan, to stay.

The question many are asking is no longer how to make it work. It is whether to stay at all. For a growing number, the answer is no. Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland — the countries they once left — are becoming destinations again. Not out of nostalgia, but out of necessity.

Brexit's Economic Toll

Brexit accelerated what was already fracturing. According to a 2024 report commissioned by London City Hall, the capital lost an estimated 290,000 jobs compared to a scenario without Brexit, and the city's economy shrank by over £30 billion.

The open, cosmopolitan capital that so many had trusted — legally, economically, culturally — became something more uncertain overnight. Freedom of movement was gone. The paperwork multiplied. The welcome felt conditional in a way it never quite had before.

For many EU nationals, the psychological shift was as significant as the legal one. The right to be here — once assumed, invisible, unremarkable — suddenly required proof. Forms, fees, deadlines. A settled status application that reminded you, every time you opened the portal, that your presence was no longer automatic. It had to be earned. And, in theory, it could be taken away.

The Myth That Never Dies?

The city still pulls. Students, artists and professionals arrive every year, drawn by the same mythology. But for many, the London dream has become something else: a permanent scramble just to remain.

In 1956, the novelist Samuel Selvon wrote about Caribbean migrants newly arrived in post-war London. One character puts it bluntly: 'You people think the streets of London are paved with gold?' Nearly seventy years later, the faces have changed, the accents have changed, the paperwork has changed. The distance between myth and reality has not.

London remains magnetic. The energy, the culture, the movement. These are real. But the economic security the city once seemed to promise has quietly disappeared. What remains is the idea of London — and ideas, unlike rents, do not go up every six months.

In 1948, Lord Kitchener stepped off the Empire Windrush and sang 'London Is the Place for Me'. Joyful, hopeful, certain. One wonders how many people still hum that tune today.