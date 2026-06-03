A 15-hour hostage standoff in downtown Bakersfield, California, ended with the death of a man who had taken ten people captive inside a Chase Bank branch. The suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Scott Searles-Harris, triggered the siege and held the hostages through the night before law enforcement officers finally intervened.

With the immediate threat now neutralised, investigators are examining his background in detail. What they are uncovering is a 'deeply complicated history', including a short stint in the military, multiple criminal convictions and ongoing court disputes over family matters.

How Anthony Scott Searles-Harris Was Discharged From The Army

Searles-Harris served in the military for about a year before his career came to an abrupt end. Reports show that the Army veteran was given a dishonourable discharge for going 'absent without leave'.

Adjusting to civilian life was difficult, and he was quickly hit with legal troubles that reshaped his future. These offences ultimately placed him on the state sex offender registry.

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Why His 2014 Sex Crime Conviction Led To Registry Status

In 2014, Searles-Harris was convicted of sexual crimes regarding a child under 14. According to documentation, he allegedly received payment to have two underage girls perform oral sex on him.

Investigators also noted he hosted underage girls at parties in his Oildale residence. During these gatherings, he reportedly provided drugs and alcohol before coercing the minors into sexual acts.

He served time for these offences and was officially released in 2018. His criminal history appears to have shaped the grievances that preceded the bank siege.

What Drove His Demands During The Chase Bank Hostage Incident

While a definitive motive remains unconfirmed, authorities have pointed to a fixation on his record. Police chief Jeremy Blakemore explained that Searles-Harris had 'concerns related to how his previous case had been handled and what the aftermath of that was, the sentencing and those kinds of things.'

The police chief indicated that the suspect demanded materials related to his court case. Kern County records also show he was involved in several concurrent legal disputes.

Searles-Harris had filed a petition to prevent domestic violence and was engaged in divorce proceedings. These ongoing legal matters involved a young child and a guardianship dispute, formally listing him as an objector.

A 15-hour hostage standoff at a Chase Bank building in downtown Bakersfield, California, ended early Wednesday with all 10 hostages safe and unharmed — after FBI agents stormed the bank and fatally shot the armed suspect who had a bomb strapped to his chest.



The suspect,… pic.twitter.com/MQUSvuZ9tP — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 3, 2026

How The Bakersfield Siege Ended

The incident began when the suspect entered the building and took control of the bank. According to KGET, he announced his intentions by declaring, 'It's a bad day to be at the bank.'

For nearly 15 hours, ten hostages were held while heavily armed tactical teams surrounded the building. The crisis ended at approximately 4:20 am when authorities shot the suspect.

Sid Patel, special agent in charge at the FBI Sacramento office, confirmed that Searles-Harris was killed during the early-morning intervention. After the shooting, bomb squads inspected the premises.

Investigators determined the strapped devices did not pose an active threat. An FBI official told the New York Post, 'We're still doing further testing on it, but we were able to conclude at this point in time that they were not a concern to us.'

As the investigation continues, local leaders are urging caution from residents. Mayor Karen Goh addressed the community, stating, 'The best way the public can help at this time is by avoiding the area and allowing law enforcement officers, negotiators, and other trained professionals the space and opportunity to safely carry out their duties.'