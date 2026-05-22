Retired Navy SEAL commander Robert Harward went viral this week for reasons that had nothing to do with Iran but everything to do with his face.

The former US Central Command official appeared on Fox News to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East, but viewers quickly became fixated on his face, with social media users claiming he looked like he was 'wearing a mask' or even 'an alien in disguise.'

Users zoomed in on Harward's neck, jawline and blinking patterns, and soon a series of conspiracy theories piled up before anyone could call it a day.

Harward 'Mask' Theory Explodes

The controversy began after Robert Harward appeared on America's Newsroom to discuss US-Iran tensions and possible military responses in the Strait of Hormuz. Instead of focusing on his analysis, viewers became distracted by what many described as an unusual 'seam' around his neck and a stiff facial appearance under studio lighting.

Some social media users questioned whether Harward was wearing a silicone mask, while others jokingly suggested the retired admiral was a 'reptilian' or 'alien' disguised as a human. Several viral posts compared the clip to conspiracy theories about shape-shifting elites and Men in Black-style disguises.

'Is this real? Is he wearing a mask?' one user wrote on X.

Admiral Robert Harward is GOING VIRAL



Here are BOTH CLIPS UNEDITED of the interview from 5/18 and yesterday 5/21



People are saying it is NOT HIM it is someone else WEARING a mask. To me it looks and sounds like two different people, but both are of him



Watch and tell me what... https://t.co/o6xDzXdk6x pic.twitter.com/M5u1KaE9rO — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) May 22, 2026

Meanwhile, a certain section of people are convinced it's AI. 'I'm looking at the 'mask bottom' but I think it's just an AI glitch,' one user wrote on AI. Another added, 'This guy might have always been in a mask, he just forgot to button up the collar for the interview.'

Others pushed back on the claims, arguing the appearance was likely caused by harsh television lighting, camera compression or makeup. Some also pointed out Harward is nearly 70 years old and has spent decades in high-stress military environments.

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Who is Robert Harward?

Robert Stiles Harward Jr is a retired vice admiral and former Navy SEAL commander with nearly four decades of military service. He previously served as deputy commander of US Central Command under General James Mattis and led multiple operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

After leaving the military, Harward worked with Lockheed Martin in the Middle East and later joined Shield AI, a defence technology company focused on autonomous systems and artificial intelligence.

He also briefly entered national headlines in 2017 after reportedly declining President Donald Trump's offer to become national security advisor.

Alien And Reptilian Theories Spread

The viral clip quickly made its way to conspiracy-focused corners of the internet, including Reddit forums dedicated to UFOs, aliens and unexplained phenomena. Some users focused on Harward's limited blinking during the segment, while others analysed screenshots of his neck and ears frame-by-frame.

A few posts suggested the interview was made using 'hyper-realistic CIA disguise technology.' Most of the comments, however, appeared to be humorous rather than serious accusations. The clip also tapped into growing online fascination with UFO disclosure stories, deepfake fears and distrust of broadcast media.

Despite the flood of online speculation, there is no evidence that Robert Harward was wearing a mask or involved in anything beyond a routine television interview.

Neither Harward nor Fox News has publicly responded to the viral theories. The retired admiral has continued appearing in media interviews as discussions around Iran and US foreign policy intensify.