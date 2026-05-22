The race for UFO disclosure has suddenly become even messier after Representative Tim Burchett claimed that fake evidence may be deliberately inserted into the next batch of highly anticipated alien files.

With Congress demanding answers, journalists teasing unreleased military footage and new Soviet UFO chase reports surfacing online, the battle over what is real and what is planted has exploded into one of the strangest political fights in America.

Tim Burchett Warns Next UFO Drop Could Be Manipulated

The latest wave of UFO excitement began after several lawmakers suggested that another major batch of files could soon be released to the public. But instead of promising total clarity, Burchett warned that some of the material may actually be designed to confuse people.

According to the congressman, there are fears that elements inside the intelligence community could be mixing genuine evidence with misleading footage in order to 'murky the waters' around the entire UFO debate.

Burchett argued that while some of the videos are highly unusual, others appear to show far more ordinary objects such as balloons or birds. He suggested this may not be accidental.

The congressman described the ongoing disclosure battle as a clash between elected officials and entrenched agencies that allegedly still want parts of the UFO story hidden from public view. He even claimed that some government departments are resisting attempts by the White House to release information fully.

Burchett also repeated claims that certain recorded objects appear capable of impossible movements, including rapid changes in direction and transitions between air and water. According to him, there is now simply 'too much testimony' from military and intelligence officials to dismiss outright.

Jeremy Corbell Claims

Meanwhile, filmmaker and UFO investigator Jeremy Corbell has continued pushing for transparency while promoting his documentary 'Sleeping Dog.'

Speaking during a television interview, Corbell claimed the Pentagon's newly launched UFO website had already received more than a billion visits, showing enormous public interest in the subject.

He also pointed to congressional hearings where former military and intelligence figures alleged that the US government possesses unidentified craft and may even be studying non-human technology.

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Corbell claimed he and veteran reporter George Knapp submitted requests for 46 specific videos that lawmakers allegedly promised would eventually be released.

According to Corbell, the public has only seen a fraction of the material currently held behind closed doors.

His documentary reportedly includes several military videos that he claims officials never intended to become public. The film also revisits long-running allegations about crash retrieval programmes and decades of secrecy surrounding UFO investigations.

Still, even Corbell admitted uncertainty remains over whether governments would ever reveal the full truth if extraordinary discoveries actually existed.

Soviet UFO Chase Claims Add More Mystery

Newly discussed documents allegedly describe Soviet fighter jets scrambling to intercept multiple UFOs flying at around 70,000 feet. One report claimed 13 MiG aircraft pursued a single unidentified object, while another described a chase involving 23 separate UFOs.

The stories have fuelled speculation that unusual aerial encounters were not limited to the United States during the Cold War.

At the same time, Congressman Eric Burlison revealed that officials are attempting to secure the release of a classified 1952 briefing video reportedly held by researchers connected to MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

The footage allegedly involves discussions linked to Project Blue Book, the US Air Force programme that investigated UFO sightings decades ago.

Burlison explained that universities and research laboratories often worked closely with the government on advanced defence projects, making them potential storage sites for historical UFO material.

Lawmakers Admit Some Videos May Disappoint

Despite the growing excitement online, several officials have already cautioned that not every upcoming clip will contain shocking evidence.

Burlison revealed that lawmakers recently viewed 52 unreleased videos during a private briefing. While some footage appeared highly unusual, he admitted other clips looked far less dramatic.

That admission has complicated expectations surrounding the disclosure movement.

Supporters believe the government may finally be inching towards acknowledging unknown aerial phenomena. Critics, however, argue that mixing mundane footage with unexplained incidents could make the entire subject appear unreliable.