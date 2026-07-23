Few journalists have become as closely linked to the modern UFO debate as Ross Coulthart. During a recent appearance on Alan Steinfeld's podcast New Realities, the Australian investigative journalist claimed he had completely changed his view after years of investigating unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

Once convinced the subject was nonsense, Coulthart now argues that Americans have been 'lied to' for decades about what he believes is the biggest hidden story in modern history.

From Sceptic to UFO Investigator

Coulthart explained that his interest in UFOs began almost by accident after leaving Australian 60 Minutes in 2018. Initially, he expected to expose what he believed would turn out to be secret American aerospace technology rather than evidence of anything extraordinary.

'I thought, this is rubbish,' he admitted during the podcast. 'I'm going to disprove it.'

According to Coulthart, everything changed after meeting a senior US official whom he had previously encountered while reporting in Afghanistan. Recalling their conversation in Washington DC, he said the official repeatedly insisted that the phenomenon was genuine.

'He leaned across the table and said, "They're real, Ross."'

Coulthart said that encounter sparked years of investigation, leading him to interview military personnel, intelligence sources and whistleblowers. Looking back on his journey, he declared, 'I've gone completely 180. I've realised we've all been lied to.'

Media Treatment Frustrates Coulthart

One of Coulthart's strongest criticisms centred on how major news organisations have handled UFO stories. He argued that the subject remains one of journalism's biggest taboos despite increasing public interest and congressional attention in recent years.

'I'm so tired of the White House press corps treating this like a joke,' he said after describing laughter from reporters during a recent White House briefing when aliens were mentioned.

He also criticised leading American newspapers, claiming many journalists dismiss the topic without carrying out serious investigations. Coulthart argued that reporters who spend time examining witness testimony, classified programmes and government records would recognise the importance of the issue.

'The biggest, most stigmatised, most taboo story in journalism is UAPs, UFOs,' he said.

During the discussion, Coulthart also questioned whether some media coverage had been influenced by intelligence agencies or defence interests.

Claims About Secrecy And Disclosure

Coulthart claimed that secret programmes have operated beyond normal political oversight and suggested even some US presidents may not have received full briefings.

He argued that excessive secrecy has become self-perpetuating rather than serving genuine national security needs.

'I actually suspect the real reason is secrecy becomes like a cancer,' he said.

Coulthart also discussed previous whistleblower David Grusch, whose testimony before Congress drew international attention. He suggested Grusch's statements deserved far greater scrutiny from mainstream media, particularly claims involving recovered technology and alleged agreements connected to non-human intelligence.

He further speculated that governments could eventually pursue what he described as a controlled disclosure process, releasing selected information while withholding other details on national security grounds.

Beyond discussions of alleged cover-ups, Coulthart argued that the debate raises broader questions about government accountability and public trust.

'It's the biggest story ever,' Coulthart said. 'We've been lied to, and it should be investigated.'

Although many of the claims discussed during the podcast remain disputed and unproven, Coulthart maintained that journalists should not dismiss the topic simply because it attracts controversy.