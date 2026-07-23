The investigation into the death of Nolan Wells has taken another significant turn after an independent autopsy commissioned by his family found his cause and manner of death to be 'undetermined.'

The preliminary findings, announced by civil rights attorney Ben Crump at the NAACP National Convention in Chicago, have raised fresh questions about what happened to the 18-year-old, whose death has attracted nationwide attention.

While the report does not identify a cause of death, it also does not rule out the possibility that someone else may have played a role, leaving investigators and Wells' family searching for answers.

Independent Autopsy Leaves Questions Unanswered

The independent autopsy was carried out by forensic pathologist Dr Roger Mitchell after being commissioned by Wells' family.

According to the preliminary report, the examination found no evidence of fractures or deep tissue injuries that could immediately explain the teenager's death.

However, the report identified a 'red discolouration' on the back of Wells' skull, describing the finding as inconclusive and recommending further investigation.

Mitchell wrote that, based on the available evidence, he could not exclude the possibility that 'non-accidental factors contributed to or caused the death.'

The report also outlined significant limitations that affected the examination.

Wells' body had undergone decomposition after being recovered from the water, making it more difficult to establish exactly what happened before his death.

Speaking after the findings were released, Crump said the report answered some questions but highlighted that many more remain unresolved.

Nolan Wells' Cause of Death Was Not Determined

One of the biggest obstacles facing the independent forensic examination was that a state autopsy had already been completed before Wells' body was released to his family.

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According to Mitchell's report, the body arrived without its organs or neck structures because they had been removed during the initial post-mortem examination.

As a result, the independent pathologist said it was impossible to determine whether Wells had suffered a neck injury or whether water had entered his lungs before his death.

The report noted that retaining organs during an initial forensic examination is not unusual.

Even so, Crump called on Mississippi officials to provide the retained evidence so the family's experts could carry out a more complete review.

The Mississippi medical examiner has not publicly released the findings of the state's autopsy and did not comment following the announcement of the independent report.

Nolan Wells' Disappearance Timeline

The Nolan Wells case began on 4 July, when the 18-year-old travelled to an island off the Mississippi coast with a group of high school friends.

According to investigators, the group later returned to the mainland without him, believing he had decided to remain on the island and would find another way back.

Two days later, Wells' body was discovered floating off the island's coast.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter has said the friends have cooperated with investigators and that interviews suggested Wells chose to stay behind. Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains active.

Public Scrutiny Grows as Investigation Continues

The circumstances surrounding Nolan Wells' death have attracted widespread public attention and intense online speculation. The case has also prompted calls from Black leaders for greater transparency as investigators continue their work.

During Wells' funeral, Rev Al Sharpton questioned why Wells had been left behind by his friends, why they had taken his phone and keys, and why he was not reported missing sooner.

Sharpton also criticised statements suggesting there was no indication of foul play before the investigation had been completed.

Meanwhile, a $125,000 (£93,400) reward, funded jointly by Sharpton, Tyler Perry and former NFL player Terrell Owens, remains available for information leading to an arrest and conviction connected to the case.

The independent autopsy was funded by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick through his Know Your Rights Camp organisation, which has previously supported independent post-mortem examinations in other high-profile cases.

With both the family and authorities continuing their investigations, the circumstances surrounding Wells' death remain unresolved.