Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain has launched a blistering attack on Bruce Springsteen, branding the rock icon 'an annoying, bitter old man' over his onstage criticism of Donald Trump and US politics.

Speaking on the Complete Disaster Network podcast, the 76-year-old musician argued that performers should keep their views off the mic and accused Springsteen of turning concerts into political rallies.

Cain, a self-described 'diehard conservative,' insisted that he keeps his own beliefs away from Journey's live shows despite his long-standing support for the president. He went further, claiming Springsteen's classic track Born in the USA is really a 'diss' on America rather than a patriotic anthem.

The interview has reignited debate around whether stars like Springsteen should use their platforms to speak out, or, as Cain puts it, just 'shut up and do your art' in what has quickly become the latest flashpoint in the Jonathan Cain and Bruce Springsteen clash.

Jonathan Cain's Critique of Bruce Springsteen

Cain did not bother to soften his language when asked about Springsteen.

'I used to be a Democrat back in the old days, but I couldn't go there anymore, you know?' he said on the podcast, before spelling out his current stance. 'I'm a diehard conservative ... And guys like Bruce Springsteen should shut up. You know, really, honestly, shut up, Bruce, you know? Him and, who's the other one? Robert De Niro. I mean, who cares, guys? Do your art. I try to keep politics out of my music.'

Pressed on whether his own Christian and conservative identity creeps into his work, Cain argued that his conduct on stage speaks for itself.

'Now, people say, "Well, you're a Christian and you're conservative," and I'm like, "So what?" I don't preach it on stage. I don't spend 10 minutes talking about it,' he said.

The real sting came when he turned directly to Springsteen's persona. 'And Bruce, I mean, what the heck? I used to like him, and now he's just annoying. He's an annoying, bitter old man. I mean, stop it. Really. You were born in the USA, weren't you, dude? So act like it.'

As of this writing, Springsteen has not publicly responded to Cain's jabs, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify how the Boss feels about being told to 'act like' he was born in the United States.

A Conservative Rocker Who Says He Leaves Politics Off Stage

Despite the heat of his commentary, Cain is adamant that he behaves differently when it is his turn to perform. He stressed that, unlike Springsteen, he does not use a live show as a pulpit.

Cain, whose wife Paula White-Cain was a senior adviser in the White House Faith Office, has played at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and joined fellow Journey members on a visit to the Trump White House in 2017. Still, he defended his approach as separating art from overt political preaching.

The veteran musician pointed to his new solo work as an example. He discussed 'Winds of Freedom', taken from his EP Only a Prayer Away, and said it was inspired by right-wing evangelical influencer Eric Metaxas. The song includes lyrics such as 'With our fate uncertain / Across boundless seas / To distant shores / We'd fight to make a stand.'

Cain insisted this is not politics, but patriotism. 'I'm releasing this patriotic song because I'm a diehard patriot,' he said. 'Like Ted Nugent, who's my friend. We're a couple of patriots, we love our flag and we love our nation, and we grew up that way.'

When podcast hosts suggested he might be a 'unicorn' as a conservative rock star, Cain half-joked that there is a small island where they all live. 'Me and Kid Rock, we're probably on an island,' he replied. 'There's a few of us, and I proudly stand there with my flag on that island. And if anybody's got a problem with me, America and Jesus, then bring it.'

Journey's Past 'Uncool' Years And Cain's Sense Of Certainty

Cain did not spend the entire interview on Springsteen. He also dug into Journey's long life span and the snobbery he says the band faced at their commercial peak.

'Back in the day it was cool to hate us, and those were dark days,' he said. 'I figured this would turn around eventually because, again, the music speaks louder than the noise and the haters.'

He singled out Rolling Stone for particular scorn, saying the magazine 'hated' Journey for 20 years, repeatedly panning their albums and shows. When grunge bands such as Pearl Jam broke through, he remembered, Journey were pushed into the background and suddenly felt like yesterday's news.

Cain now frames the band as a kind of emotional safe haven. He talked about fans associating Journey with the optimism of the 1980s, the booming stock market and the era of Ronald Reagan.

'We're the certainty in uncertain times,' he said, arguing that after the 9/11 attacks, listeners leaned into music that felt reassuring and familiar.

He also claimed bragging rights for touring early during the COVID pandemic, saying Journey booked dates when others hesitated. 'Everybody told us we were gonna fail, and we were crazy, we're all gonna die, you know? And we said, "Nonsense, it's time to go back out and celebrate rock 'n' roll again," and we were right, and we filled every arena we played.'

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Journey are currently on a multi-year farewell tour, with no fixed end date announced, even as Cain's relationship with co-founder Neal Schon remains strained.

Jonathan Cain has been Journey's keyboardist since the early 1980s and is married to evangelist Paula White-Cain, a spiritual adviser to Donald Trump.

The musician is open about his personal politics, but he told the podcast that he avoids turning Journey gigs into stump speeches.

Bruce Springsteen, by contrast, has long woven politics into his public persona and recent touring, criticising what he has described as Trump's 'corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous' administration during live shows.

Cain's criticism came after Springsteen completed a tour assembled in response to Trump's second term, and after years of speaking out in interviews and on stage. That clash of styles is exactly what Cain says he cannot stand.