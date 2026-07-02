The family of a three-year-old boy seriously injured after he was allegedly thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a Cambridgeshire wildlife park have said he faces an 'extremely challenging' recovery as he continues receiving treatment in hospital.

The incident happened at Johnsons of Old Hurst near Huntingdon on 18 June, where the boy was attacked by at least one crocodile before being pulled from the enclosure by zoo staff. He was then taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a stable but serious condition.

In a statement released through Cambridgeshire Police, the family thanked zoo staff, hospital staff and members of the public for their support. They said their focus remained on helping their son through what they described as an 'extremely challenging and prolonged' recovery. Police and regulators continue separate investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family Thanks Rescuers

In their first public statement since the incident, the boy's parents thanked the zoo staff who rescued their son from the enclosure. They also thanked hospital staff and members of the public who had offered support and well wishes, saying their focus remained on supporting their son's recovery.

A fundraising appeal has also been launched to help cover the family's living costs while they remain with their son in hospital and to fund his rehabilitation. Organisers said he has undergone multiple operations and faces a lengthy physical and psychological recovery. Any funds remaining after supporting the family will be donated to charities and organisations within the Addenbrooke's Hospital Trust.

The appeal praised the 'extraordinary bravery and quick actions' of the zoo staff and others involved in rescuing the child from the enclosure.

While the family continues to focus on the boy's recovery, several official investigations into the incident also remain under way.

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Investigations Continue

Cambridgeshire Police previously arrested a 30-year-old man from Norfolk on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. The man was later released on bail until 18 September after officers said he had been assessed as unfit to be interviewed.

The man is understood to have been visiting the wildlife park with carers at the time of the incident. Some witnesses have claimed the man's carers appeared distracted before the incident, although investigators have not confirmed those accounts. Detectives have not released further details about the investigation.

The Care Quality Commission confirmed it is in discussions with the organisations responsible for the man's care to determine whether any regulatory action is necessary.

Separate Hospital Inquiry

A separate internal investigation is under way at Addenbrooke's Hospital after the trust confirmed that 40 members of staff accessed the boy's medical records without a legitimate clinical reason. Hospital officials said the access was identified during an internal audit and that appropriate disciplinary procedures were being followed.

The wildlife park has since reopened its crocodile enclosure after it was temporarily closed while forensic examinations were carried out.

Johnsons of Old Hurst, which is home to more than 100 animals including Bengal tigers, African lions and crocodiles, said it continues to cooperate with police as detectives continue appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.