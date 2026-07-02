Brittany Clark's best friend says the Florida woman was joking about 'air bubbles' in the water only moments before a fatal alligator attack in Seminole County on 28 June 2026, a detail that has now become central to the grieving family's account of the horror.

The eyewitness post, shared by Jayden Hernandez, describes the deadly alligator attack in the Econlockhatchee River, while Florida wildlife officials say the 31-year-old later died from her injuries after being bitten in about three feet of water.

Britanny Clark's Death And The Father's Appeal

The news came after officials identified Clark, from Orlando, as the woman who died after the attack near the Barr Street Trailhead in Little Big Econ State Forest, east of Orlando. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Clark had been with her boyfriend, Chance Allison, and her friend Jayden Hernandez when the group stopped to cool off in the river.

Hernandez's account, which has been widely shared, is the most intimate version of what happened before the attack. She wrote that Clark was 'strongest, care-free, feral, hardworking, most loving, selfless' and said she had lost her 'bestfriend right in front of me.' Hernandez said the trio were standing in shallow, murky water when she noticed air bubbles and joked that there might be a gator nearby. Allison then swam over the spot to show it was clear, and the three laughed it off.

That laugh did not last long. Hernandez said the attack happened 'a few minutes' later, with Clark being bitten by a 13-foot alligator. She wrote that Clark remained conscious and was still telling them what to do as they tried to help her from the water. Hernandez also said the wait for emergency help felt endless, though the 911 call took about 12 minutes.

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The Father's Appeal And Florida's Gator Problem

The father's anger entered the story separately. In reporting on the family's reaction, Brittany Clark's grieving father said Florida officials were not doing enough to address wildlife concerns after his daughter's death, calling the situation 'out of control.'

That complaint has struck a chord online because it taps into a familiar Florida anxiety, one that resurfaces every time an alligator attack ends badly and the headlines force a fresh look at safety, warning signs and public access to waterways.

FWC has said the attack does not appear to have been provoked. Chad Weber, speaking for the commission, said Clark did not seem to have done anything malicious to the alligator, and investigators later removed two large reptiles from the area, one measuring 13 feet and another 12.5 feet, while DNA testing continued to determine which animal was responsible. The water remains closed to the public as the investigation goes on.

The backdrop matters because this was not some reckless dare in the dark. The official accounts and Hernandez's post both point to a small, ordinary moment that turned catastrophic in seconds. Clark was on a day out with people she trusted. They had been talking, laughing and joking in water that seemed shallow enough to be safe. Then it wasn't. That is the nasty, awful part of it.

Officials have not publicly supported the idea that the state's alligator population is 'out of control', but the father's complaint reflects a broader frustration that surfaces every time a fatal attack makes the news. In the aftermath, the area where the attack happened has remained closed as the investigation continues.

Britanny Clark's Life In Her Friend's Words

Hernandez's post has resonated because it does something official reports cannot, it gives Clark a voice through someone who knew her best. She described her as the kind of person who listened, advised and showed up, whether that meant talking in the car, at work or during the hard stretches life throws at people. Another family tribute, reported by local television, remembered Clark as adventurous and selfless, the sort of woman who could make a brief outing feel like an escape from the noise of everything else.

That personal detail is what makes the story travel far beyond a standard wildlife report. People can understand numbers, even grim ones. A 13-foot alligator. 3ft of water. 12 minutes for help to arrive. But it is the friendship, the joking, the tiny confidence that everything was fine, that makes the death feel particularly cruel.

Those are the details that make a death like this land with such force. Not just that a woman died in an alligator attack, but that her people are left trying to explain, in public, how quickly a life can be taken apart by a riverbank and a reptile.

Hernandez ended her post with a line that has been repeatedly quoted since, saying Clark was 'pure gold.' It is not a neat ending, because there isn't one. Officials are still investigating, the family is still mourning, and Florida's gator problem, if that is the right word, remains the sort of thing people only really think about after a tragedy like this.