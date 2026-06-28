Italy's so-called 'zoo mafia' is allegedly generating millions of pounds through illegal animal exploitation, with anti-mafia investigators and animal welfare campaigners claiming organised crime groups are using dogs, horses, and even exotic animals for gambling, intimidation, and displays of power.

Campaigners told sources that the alleged activities continue across parts of Italy, particularly Sicily, where illegal races and dog fights are reportedly still taking place despite repeated police operations.

Italian police first introduced the term 'zoo mafia' in the late 1990s after uncovering links between organised crime, illegal betting, and animal abuse. Since then, investigators and campaigners have continued to document cases involving dog fighting, horse racing, and the use of dangerous animals to threaten rivals and local communities.

While police have carried out raids over the years, experts interviewed argue that enforcement alone has not been enough to stop the practice.

'Zoo Mafia' Allegedly Uses Animals To Generate Huge Profits

According to animal activist Enrico Rizzi, the alleged criminal enterprise has become so visible that some offences are now carried out openly.

Dark world of 'zoo mafia' where gangsters turn animals into ‘war machines’ https://t.co/1VmlEOIrvY the sickness in this world caused by greedy evil men. — Maddie (@RubyBon15809833) June 28, 2026

'They can't even be called illegal anymore because they're done in broad daylight.'

Criminologist Ciro Troiano said footage showing masked men riding motorbikes alongside horses while carrying AK-47 rifles was intended to send a clear message of control.

'It is a blatant display of criminality, complete with the brandishing of Kalashnikovs,' Troiano said. 'The message is clear and unmistakable. We're in charge here.'

Rizzi, who has investigated animal abuse for almost two decades and has lived under state protection since 2016 after receiving alleged mafia threats, said Sicily remains one of the main areas of concern because organised crime groups continue to exert influence over parts of the region.

He alleged that criminal organisations use aggressive dogs as tools of intimidation, describing them as 'veritable war machines' that are deployed to frighten residents and reinforce territorial control. However, he acknowledged that it is not always possible to prove a direct link between every incident and organised crime, saying only that the use of animals to intimidate people is a documented phenomenon.

The financial rewards are substantial, according to Rizzi. He claimed a single illegal horse race or dog fight can attract betting worth up to €50,000, around £43,000, helping explain why organisers continue despite the risks.

Criticism Over Weak Punishments

Campaigners also allege horses are routinely drugged before illegal races. Sonny Richichi, president of the charity Italian Horse Protection, claimed animals are given substances to overstimulate them while masking pain caused by serious injuries.

'Many times they have found cocaine in the horse's blood,' he said.

The investigation also cites claims that dogs are subjected to harsh training methods, including being forced to pull heavy weights and run on treadmills to build strength for organised fights where large sums of money are wagered.

Authorities have carried out numerous crackdowns over the years, but campaigners argue existing penalties do little to deter offenders. Under Italy's 2025 Brambilla animal rights law, those convicted of the most serious offences face up to four years in prison and fines of up to €60,000, around £51,000. Lesser offences involving animal abuse, abandonment, or chaining can result in fines between €5,000 and €10,000, roughly £4,300 to £8,600, or up to one year in prison.

Rizzi argued that those penalties remain too low when compared with the profits allegedly generated through illegal betting.

'If the state fails to severely punish those who commit these criminal acts, it's only natural that unscrupulous individuals continue to commit crimes as if nothing had happened,' he said. 'They know they will go unpunished.'

Richichi echoed those concerns, claiming that organised crime groups often resume activities shortly after police raids. He recalled one alleged case in north-west Sicily where an illegal racetrack reportedly appeared on Google Maps, and races were advertised on Facebook.

The report also notes that similar criminal operations have been uncovered outside Italy. In February, authorities in Texas launched 'Operation Fight Club', uncovering alleged dog-fighting compounds where investigators found injured animals, treadmills, weighted collars, suspected drugs, and more than 50 stolen firearms.